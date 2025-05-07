Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne hooks attention with latest beachside fishing moment

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, finished up her demanding week. She traveled to Pittsburgh to catch her man's start against the Chicago Cubs, and then headed to Kentucky for the weekend.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace's girlfriend was invited to be a part of the Kentcuky Derby. She announced the "Rider's up!" call on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks and enjoyed the historic Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Now, the former LSU gymnast is soaking up the sun at the beach on vacation. She is enjoying her time at Hutchinson South Island, trying her luck at trying to hook a fish for dinner.

"Content" said Dunne.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram Story

"Catching dinner" she added.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram Story

Being at Hutchinson Island, the chances of Olivia Dunne hooking one is not a longshot. The area is known for their fishing, with snook, trout, redfish, and other larger fish making that area their home.

This is not her first time with a fishing rod in her hands. She recently teamed up with Crocs for a partnered video of her reeling in a clog with little trouble.

Olivia Dunne is soaking up the sun while Paul Skenes tries to turn his luck around

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Paul Skenes lit up the baseball world when he dominated big-league hitters last season. He went 11-3, carrying a 1.96 ERA across 133 innings of work. It was good enough for him to be named the National League Rookie of the Year.

This season, he has not flashed the same dominance he did last year. He is coming off two starts where he failed to put his team in a position to win the game.

Against the Chicago Cubs, he struggled. He went five innings, giving up three runs on three solo homers while walking four batters. Olivia Dunne was in the stands for that start.

Then, Skenes took the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He was handed another loss after going six innings, but did only give up two runs. Matthew Liberatore pitched a gem for the Cardinals, going seven innings while only giving up a run.

This is now his fourth loss against the Cards and still has yet to win against the club. St. Louis slugger Alec Burleson is now 6-for-15 against Skenes, the most hits any batter has against the face of the franchise in Pittsburgh.

