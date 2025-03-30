Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason shares March highlights ft. reunion with former teammate

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shared glimpses of her highlights from March. This comes just after the Atlanta Vibe—San Diego Mojo PVF clash at Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday. Beason's side won the match by a margin of 3-1 to continue their winning momentum.

Atlanta Vibe's last defeat came seven matches ago on Ma. 1 against Orlando Valkyries (2-3). During the San Diego Mojo clash, the former Nebraska captain played just one set during this contest, with 3 kills and the same number of digs to her name.

Following this victory, Beason posted some pictures from her match that featured several of her Atlanta Vibe teammates, including Anna Dixon, Karis Watson and Whitney Bower, and also featured glimpses from her travel diaries and outfits. Notably, Beason also shared a picture with her former Nebraska Volleyball teammate, Leyla Blackwell, who currently plays for the San Diego Mojo. Beason captioned the post:

"March recap 🌸😆☕️💅👯‍♀️"

Merritt Beason's former Nebraska teammate, Blackwell, didn't play for her side during this Atlanta Vibe clash. Blackwell last featured on Feb.20 during the Omaha Supernovas match, where she scored three kills. Beason's pro side, Atlanta Vibe, will face Columbus Fury next on Sunday.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason opens up about the international circuit of the sport

Beason donning No.13 of Nebraska Volleyball during a match against Wisconsin the 2024 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shared her thoughts on her experience of playing on the international stage. Beason played for the US U21 side at the 2022 Pan American Cup.

Speaking during a recent conversation, Beason said that playing at the international volleyball stage was a glimpse of playing at the pro level, in her opinion. Additionally, she revealed that the level of competency is quite high in these tournaments and even during the training sessions. She said (via USA Volleyball:

"I think it was just a glimpse of what life after college volleyball is going to be like. It's a small sample of what pro volleyball is like obviously, you're playing with the best girls from your country against the best girls from another country and so the level of competition is just so high even in your practice gym and so I would say that was kind of the biggest thing for me is just you get a small dose of what pro volleyball is like." [24:43]

During the conversation, Merritt Beason also remarked that this experience of playing at a national side helped her prepare a lot for her pro career.

