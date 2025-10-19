  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • United States Grand Prix
  • "Feeling so blessed" - Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter meet Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz while making their presence felt at US Grand Prix

"Feeling so blessed" - Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter meet Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz while making their presence felt at US Grand Prix

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:11 GMT
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall make their presence felt at the US Grand Prix 2025 [Image Source : The Woodhalls
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall make their presence felt at the US Grand Prix 2025 [Image Source : The Woodhalls' Instagram]

World champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently visited the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, alongside her husband and Paralympic champion, Hunter Woodhall. The athletic couple had come to attend the preliminary leg of the United States Grand Prix 2025.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall uploaded several snaps of her visit to the US GP 2025 on Woodhall's Instagram account, where she also met famous drivers like Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Jr., to name a few. While Verstappen represents the Red Bull racing team, Sainz Jr. represents the Williams-Mercedes team.

Davis-Woodhall captioned the Instagram post as,

"Feeling so blessed. Experiencing life together. Bringing track and field to the @f1 track. These are the moments, and we’re grateful to spend them together. -The Woodies 😂"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hunter Woodhall wrote in the comments section,

"T&F 🤝 F1"

Max Verstappen took the pole position with an impressive time of 1:32.143, followed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the McLaren-Mercedes team. Despite clashing with multiple drivers, Nico Hulkenberg from Sauber managed to finish in the fourth position in the qualification. The final race will be held tonight at the Circuit of the Americas.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's performance in the 2025 season

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source: Getty]
Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source: Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently wrapped up the 2025 season on a golden high by equaling her own world lead mark at the ATHLOS meet. Davis-Woodhall won the inaugural edition of the women's long jump event held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall participated in fewer events this year. However, the 26-year-old long jumper maintained a near-perfect record in most of the events. Though she didn't take part in the Diamond League Finals at Zurich, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the Stockholm edition, as well as the Eugene edition.

Tara Davis-Woodhall added another feather to her cap with the World Championships held in Tokyo in September. The reigning Olympic champion's previous best performance was 6.91m, which she achieved at the 2023 Budapest World Championships, where she earned a silver medal.

Ad

At the Tokyo edition, Tara Davis-Woodhall grabbed the lead position with her first attempt of 7.08m, which effectively sealed her bid for the gold medal. However, Davis-Woodhall went a step ahead, as she jumped to a distance of 7.13m, which was a new world lead mark for the year 2025.

Despite her best efforts, former Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo could only manage a best attempt of 6.99m, as she clinched the silver medal. Natalia Linares of Colombia established an under-23 South American record of 6.92m as she clinched the bronze medal.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications