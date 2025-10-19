"Feeling so blessed" - Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter meet Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz while making their presence felt at US Grand Prix

World champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently visited the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, alongside her husband and Paralympic champion, Hunter Woodhall. The athletic couple had come to attend the preliminary leg of the United States Grand Prix 2025.Davis-Woodhall uploaded several snaps of her visit to the US GP 2025 on Woodhall's Instagram account, where she also met famous drivers like Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Jr., to name a few. While Verstappen represents the Red Bull racing team, Sainz Jr. represents the Williams-Mercedes team.Davis-Woodhall captioned the Instagram post as,&quot;Feeling so blessed. Experiencing life together. Bringing track and field to the @f1 track. These are the moments, and we’re grateful to spend them together. -The Woodies 😂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunter Woodhall wrote in the comments section, &quot;T&amp;F 🤝 F1&quot;Max Verstappen took the pole position with an impressive time of 1:32.143, followed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the McLaren-Mercedes team. Despite clashing with multiple drivers, Nico Hulkenberg from Sauber managed to finish in the fourth position in the qualification. The final race will be held tonight at the Circuit of the Americas.Tara Davis-Woodhall's performance in the 2025 seasonTara Davis-Woodhall at the 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source: Getty]Tara Davis-Woodhall recently wrapped up the 2025 season on a golden high by equaling her own world lead mark at the ATHLOS meet. Davis-Woodhall won the inaugural edition of the women's long jump event held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City.Davis-Woodhall participated in fewer events this year. However, the 26-year-old long jumper maintained a near-perfect record in most of the events. Though she didn't take part in the Diamond League Finals at Zurich, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the Stockholm edition, as well as the Eugene edition.Tara Davis-Woodhall added another feather to her cap with the World Championships held in Tokyo in September. The reigning Olympic champion's previous best performance was 6.91m, which she achieved at the 2023 Budapest World Championships, where she earned a silver medal.At the Tokyo edition, Tara Davis-Woodhall grabbed the lead position with her first attempt of 7.08m, which effectively sealed her bid for the gold medal. However, Davis-Woodhall went a step ahead, as she jumped to a distance of 7.13m, which was a new world lead mark for the year 2025.Despite her best efforts, former Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo could only manage a best attempt of 6.99m, as she clinched the silver medal. Natalia Linares of Colombia established an under-23 South American record of 6.92m as she clinched the bronze medal.