Femke Bol enjoys Japan getaway with fiancé Ben Broeders as she admires mountain views during luxury resort stay after Worlds success

Dutch track and field athlete Femke Bol shared her reaction to the beautiful view from her hotel room during her vacation with her fiancé, Ben Broaders, in Japan. This comes just a couple of weeks after her successful World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Competing in the fourth World Championships of her career, the 25-year-old successfully defended her 400m hurdles world title. Additionally, she also helped her country to finish among the top three in the mixed 4x400m relays (second) and women's 4x400m relays (third).

Following this impressive campaign, Bol spent some time away from the track to give herself a break. Currently enjoying herself at Yamanashi, Bol shared a beautiful picture of Mt. Fuji from her balcony at Hoshinoya Fuji resort. She further wrote in her story:

"With this iconic view"

"Will be spending the day on the balcony."

Screenshot of Bol's view from her balcony (Image via: @femke_bol on IG)

A few days ago, Femke Bol was seen with her fiancé, Ben Broaders, having some beach time in Okinawa. The couple got engaged earlier this year, in July.

Femke Bol sheds light on her emotions after winning the 400m hurdles world title

Femke Bol (Image via: Getty)

Femke Bol made her feelings known after winning the 400m hurdles gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. The Dutch athlete clocked a season best of 51.54 seconds in the finals to win the gold.

Speaking in an interview after her victory, Bol expressed her happiness about winning the gold and winning back-to-back world titles. She said (via runnerspace, 00:21 onwards):

"It's amazing, I mean it's a dream come true to become world champion. and to keep the medal two years later is even better."

Additionally, she also opened up about her mindset coming into the season after an Olympic year in 2024. She added:

"I think for me, it helped me a lot that I didn't do a lot of indoor. It really gave me some time to just get my head a bit out of the whole track and field and then get back in with a lot of motivation."

Femke Bol's success in the 2025 season hasn't been restricted to just the World Athletics Championships. She won several relay races for her Dutch team at the European Indoor Championships and then followed it up with notable success at the Diamond League events, winning the Rabat, Stockholm, London, and Monaco legs, and eventually the season finale at Zurich.

