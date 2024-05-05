Femke Bol reacts to the Dutch team qualifying for the Paris Olympics at the World Athletics Relays 2024

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol recently reacted to the Netherlands qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the mixed 4x400m relay event at the World Athletics Relays on May 4.

Bol played a crucial role during the heats of the mixed 4x400m relay event as the Dutch team topped the Heat 1, clocking a combined time of 3:12.16, to earn a Paris Olympics quota.

Femke Bol ran the anchor leg with a time of 49.54s, while her teammates Isayah Boers, Lieke Klaver, and Isaya Klein Ikkink clocked 47.28s, 49.57s, and 45.77s, respectively, with a new championship record, later broken by the United States who recorded a time of 3:11.52.

The 400m reigning indoor champion reacted to the Dutch team qualifying for the Olympics with emojis:

"💪💪💪🧡🧡"

Enter caption

Following their qualification after the event, the Dutch team was asked about the strategy behind the leg placement and how it was decided who would do what. Bol responded to this, stating:

“The Coach decides. We want to qualify all teams tonight. So, I think they thought this would be the best mix for women and men.”

The Netherlands also competed in four more events - the men’s and women’s 4x100, and men’s and women’s 4x400m events. They qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s 4x100m relay event as the Dutch team came second in the heat 4 with a time of 42.88s.

However, the athletes couldn’t secure a quota for the Netherlands on Day 1 of the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the men’s 4x100m relay, men's 4x400m relay, and women's 4x400m relay, clocking 38.87s, 3:03.02s, and 3:28.10s in the heat 5, heat 3, and heat 1, as they placed fifth, fourth, and third in the heats respectively.

The top 2 nations in each heats have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with eight countries winning the Olympic quotas on Day 1. All the nations who weren’t able to bag quota places will again be back on Day 2 of the event to win the remaining quota places (six in each event) available.

A look into Femke Bol’s achievements at the Olympics

Bronze medalist Femke Bol of Team Netherlands poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Femke Bol collected the bronze medal for the Dutch team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 400m hurdles, registering an European record time of 52.03s in the final.

She was also a part of the Netherlands’ 4x400m mixed and 4x400m relay events in the final that finished fourth and sixth, respectively, as they recorded national record times of 3:10.36 and 3:23.74. In the final, Bol ran 49.74 and 48.97s splits in the 4x400m mixed and 4x400m relay events.