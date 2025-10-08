Femke Bol’s teammate Eveline Saalberg enjoys island life in Philippines as she shares glimpse of herself in bikini and marine life encounters

Femke Bol's national teammate, Eveline Saalberg, shared glimpses of her vacation time after a successful World Athletics Championships 2025. Saalberg and Bol competed in two relays for the Netherlands at the Worlds in Tokyo.They won a bronze and silver medal in the 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays in the event. Saalberg was part of the 400m race too, but couldn't make it past the heats after finishing 6th.Just a few weeks after the Tokyo event, Saalberg spent some time outside of the track and shared a few glimpses of her vacation in the Philippines on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Bol's teammate can be seen in green swimwear as she enjoys the beaches of the country and other marine life encounters. She wrote in her caption:&quot;This and not knowing what day it is 🌺🌊 Sailing from El Nido to Coron and sleeping on beaches of remote islands, what an experience!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Bol was also seen spending her time in Yamanashi with her fiancé, Ben Broaders, recently, after a hectic 2025 season.Femke Bol shared her feelings after helping the Netherlands to a mixed 4x400m silver at the World Athletics Championships 2025Femke Bol (Image via: Getty)Femke Bol shed light on her emotions after helping her national team to a mixed 4x400m silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The team clocked 3:09.96 in the finals, as only the USA stood clear of them in 3:08.80. Notably, this was Bol's second 4x400m mixed silver medal at the World Championships after the one she won in 2022.Speaking in an interview after her victory, Bol expressed excitement in leading her national side to a mixed silver medal. Additionally, the Dutch athlete also heaped praises on her teammate for putting in the grind and competing in the finals. She said (via LetsRundotcom, 00:39 onwards):&quot;I mean it's another World Championship medal for the mixed team, another silver one. I think we had a great team at work, for the first time running at the World now twice a day, not the easiest situation you have. So, I am really proud of the team for all stepping up our game prep in the morning and getting another medal.&quot;Notably, Eveline Saalberg was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay pool for the Netherlands in Tokyo and thereby also received the silver medal, despite not competing in the finals. However, Saalberg did compete in the heats of the event, in Femke Bol's absence.