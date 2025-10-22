Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts after winning the Super 32 Championships for the fourth time. The American wrestler expressed his elation at being the first person to achieve this feat after a strong performance on the mat.The star high schooler began his campaign in the boys' 150-pound division against Leyton Collazo in the first round, dominating the match with a score of 21-2. It was followed by straight victories against Jack Davis, Alexander Barros, Jackson Weller, Brady Hand, and Rocco Cassioppi to advance to the finals.Bo Bassett competed against Florida's Charlie Desena in the finals and put forward a strong performance and exuded his confidence with an early 8-1 lead. While Desena posted a takedown in the second period, Bo Bassett quickly turned the scoreboard around to clinch the victory with a score of 13-4 to win his fourth Super 32 Championship title and become the first high schooler to achieve this feat. Previously, Bassett had won the title in the 113-pound division as a freshman, the 132-pound title as a sophomore, and the 144-pound title in 2024.The American wrestler expressed his gratitude for having a fair share of ups and downs in his journey, which made him learn important lessons that ultimately led to this victory.&quot;4X Super 32 Champion. First to ever do it. Grateful for the highs and lows of this event. Glory to God. Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” – Psalm 107:1, Psalm 144. Proverbs 3:5-6.&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett announces college commitment Bo Bassett announced his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier in the 2025 season; however, about three months later, the American wrestler shared that he would be decommitting from the Hawkeyes and re-entering the college recruitment portal.It was followed by a lot of speculation about Bassett's decision for his NCAA career. The American wrestler would often share updates with fans on his social media handles and finally announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on October 5, 2025. He expressed his excitement to join the college and step into the next chapter of his life.&quot;Officially a Hokie. Time to Work.🦃 I am Committing to Virginia Tech!!! The next chapter begins in Hokie Nation!! I can’t wait to chase down National, World, and Olympic Titles in Blacksburg. #Blessed&quot; he wrote.Bo Bassett hopes to improve his performances steadily and target major titles in the future. Furthermore, he thanked his family and fans for their unwavering support.