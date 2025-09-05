"Football is back"- Simone Biles reacts to Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott controversy amid hype around Eagles Vs Cowboys season opener 

Simone Biles recently shared her reaction to the controversy between Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott during the NFL match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. In the season opener on Thursday, September 4, Prescott and Carter exchanged heated words, which resulted in the latter's immediate ejection from the game.

Ad

As soon as the match started, both players were seen arguing with each other. As the conversation escalated, Eagles' Carter was seen spitting on his opponent's jersey.

Shortly after this unsportsmanlike behavior, the Cowboys' QB highlighted this to an official, who immediately took action by ejecting Carter and giving his team a 15-yard penalty. Videos of this controversy are making rounds all over the internet, and it is currently the topic of the sports community, which also garnered the attention of the American gymnast, Biles.

Ad

Trending

Making her feelings known about the incident, she shared a picture of Prescott on the field and wrote:

"I never thought I'd say this butttt... FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY," wrote Simone Biles.

Biles' Instagram story

The gymnast is also usually seen cheering for her husband, Jonathan Owens, who is playing for the Chicago Bears, during his NFL matches. Most recently, she shared an affectionate post-match moment with him on her Instagram story, where they were seen adorably hugging each other, and penned a message that read:

Ad

"I love youuuu🖤"

Simone Biles made her feelings known about attending the 2025 Met Gala with her husband, Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of the power couples, and they are usually seen turning heads with their adorable social media posts. This year, they grabbed attention with their appearance together at the Met Gala, as they wore coordinated outfits, with the gymnast donning a chic blue mini-dress and Owens wearing a stunning white suit.

Ad

During their time at the fashion meet, Biles spoke with Vogue, where she was asked about her favorite thing about the night. Replying to this, the Olympian exuded excitement about being with her husband at the event.

"Oh my gosh, I think just being with my husband, because again, we're a little bit of long distance so we don't get to do events like this a lot of the time. So it's been a fantastic week. Anniversary's tomorrow. So good start to the week." said Simone Biles (1:35 onwards).

Ad

She was also asked about her thoughts on preparing for the Olympics and the Met Gala. Replying to this, she added (0:13 onwards):

"The Met Gala, only because I trained for the Olympics for my whole entire life, and this is just like a one-day event. But I got in yesterday, we did all the fittings, and so it's just a lot stressful."

Ad

Simone Biles was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics and is currently enjoying her downtime after announcing that she won't be competing in the 2025 gymnastics season. Multiple rumors about her retirement are also making the rounds online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More