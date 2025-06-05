Former gymnast Nadia Comaneci reacts to Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev's insane 41-shot rally in French Open quarter-finals

Former gymnast Nadia Comaneci reacted to Novak Djokovic's skill set in the recently concluded quarter-finals against Alexander Zverev at the 2025 French Open. Comaneci was one of the iconic athletes of her generation, becoming the first gymnast to earn a perfect 10.0 at the Olympic Games.

Nadia Comaneci rose to fame at the age of 14 in 1976, amassing six perfect scores and three gold medals in her first Olympic appearance in Montreal. In the second edition in 1980, the Romanian added two more gold medals to her repertoire. She served as an observer at the 1984 Games, amid the Communist nations' boycotting the Olympics in response to the US turning their backs in 1980 Moscow.

Comaneci retired from her sport shortly after but never dissociated herself from the sporting realm. She continues to contribute through leadership roles and even serves as the honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

In recent news, Nadia Comaneci shifted her focus to tennis, watching the legendary Serb, Novak Djokovic, playing against Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the 2025 French Open. In a video posted by Roland Garros' Instagram page, they played a 41-shot rally to save a break point.

Comaneci was amazed at the court action and commented:

"Insane match"

Comaneci reacts to Djokovic and Zverev's match; Instagram - @rolandgarros

Djokovic won the match in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 and advanced to the semi-finals, where he would face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Nadia Comaneci once made her feelings known to be a history-maker at the Montreal Olympics in 1976

Comaneci at Olympic & Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 and Beyond - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Nadia Comaneci would be the first and only woman to have earned a perfect score at the Olympics since the minimum age of participation is 16 now. As the Romanian will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the history-making Montreat moment in 2026, she sat in conversation with Marca, expressing pride in her achievement that none can match.

"I'm very proud of that. You can still get a ten in execution with this new change, but probably the highest I've seen is 9.50. I'm lucky that people remember it. I mean, generation after generation. And it's beautiful. We live in a society now where things happen and we turn the page and then comes the next part and the next part. And to be able to make history in such a way that we're celebrating here almost 50 years of history, I realize that's a hard thing to do, and that little 14-year-old was able to do that."

Comaneci is married to fellow former gymnast Bart Conner, and both run the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy.

