Former Louisville Volleyball Player Anna DeBeer shares highlights of rookie pro season with a short message

Former Louisville Volleyball Player Anna DeBeer recently shared a few glimpses of her PVF rookie season. After competing for the Louisville Cardinals during her collegiate career, DeBeer joined the Indy Ignite squad during her first year of pro competition.

Ad

DeBeer was chosen as one of the top two players in the draft and was picked in the first round itself. She made her professional debut with Indy Ignite in March and listed eight kills, 11 digs, and seven blocks against the Vegas Thrill. DeBeer contributed to her team's efforts in making their first final appearance during their debut year. She contributed in leading the team to the ultimate showdown after recording 11 digs in the semifinal round against Omaha Supernovas at Lee's forum, which the Ignites won with a 3-2 score.

Ad

Trending

During the PVF season final, she recorded five digs. The Indy Ignite squad locked horns with the Orlando Valkyries but fell short of lifting the title after a 1-3 loss. However, the outside hitter put up remarkable performances throughout the season. DeBeer shared a few glimpses of her rookie season on Instagram and wrote:

"Rookie season recap! THANK YOU INDY👏🏻🔥," the outside hitter wrote.

Ad

"Gratitude for all this program has done for me" - Anna DeBeer reflects on competing for the Louisville Cardinals

Anna DeBeer of the Louisville Cardinals during the Division I Womens Volleyball Semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Former Louisville Volleyball Player Anna DeBeer recently made her feelings known after competing for the program for five years, expressing her pride and gratitude. DeBeer was a four-time AVCA All-America honoree (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024) during her collegiate career.

Ad

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years."

Ad

DeBeer added:

"I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to wear Louisville across my chest and represent my hometown. It’s bittersweet knowing this chapter has ended, but I can’t wait for what comes next in my professional career. As always, GO CARDS! ❤️#14"

After being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2023 and ACC Freshman of the Year in 2020, Anna DeBeer led the team to their second NCAA final appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More