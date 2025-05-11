Former Michigan commit & Winter Cup gold medalist Ashlee Sullivan switches commitment to Jordan Chiles' UCLA

American gymnast Ashlee Sullivan has made a major announcement regarding her college commitment. Sullivan will be representing the UCLA Gymnastics team as part of the class of 2026. Sullivan is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the nation and recently became the 2025 Winter Cup all-around champion. She is set to join the Bruins alongside four other prospects as part of the 2026 season, including 2024 U.S. Olympic alternate Tiana Sumanasekera.

Sullivan began competing in gymnastics in 2013. She is currently attending Texas Connections Academy and will be graduating this year. She got involved in gymnastics thanks to her older sister, who also competed in gymnastics. Sullivan's recent Winter Cup win was not her first accolade at the tournament, as she became a 2022 Winter Cup balance beam bronze medalist. She also won a silver medal in the all-around at the 2023 edition of the cup.

Ashlee Sullivan took to Instagram to share that she would be joining the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team, where she wrote:

"okay, for real this time 🧸 I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at UCLA on full athletic scholarship! forever grateful to Janelle, BJ, Mark, Lacy, and all of the girls on the team for welcoming me with open arms and to my Metroplex family for all the love and support. 4s up baby 💙💛 #UCLA #committed #gobruins #grateful,"

Ashlee Sullivan originally announced that she would be joining Michigan State in the fall of 2023. She previously said that her potential teammates were the selling point for her to join, however, she has since switched her commitment to the UCLA Bruins where she will be teammates with Jordan Chiles.

Ashlee Sullivan reacts after winning the All-Around title at the 2025 Winter Cup

Ashlee Sullivan at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Ashlee Sullivan reacted to becoming the All-Around champion at the 2025 Winter Cup. Sullivan had a remarkable performance, and also became a floor exercise silver medalist and balance beam bronze medalist.

Sullivan reacted to her win in an interview with Inside Gymnastics magazine, where she said:

“That was the biggest takeaway from this meet is that it was just a confidence builder. I knew I had it in me all these years to do something big, but to actually go up and do it, it kind of just puts that in your mind that you are capable of doing this. You can do it, and just keeping that into training and not letting it fully affect me, like, oh, I won. Like, no, I still have to put my head down and work every single day to keep going for my goals and hoping that it works out.”

Ashlee Sullivan noted that her win was a big confidence booster, and will look to repeat the same performances she has had so far in her NCAA career with the Bruins.

