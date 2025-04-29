Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook admires Andi Jackson’s stunning skills during spring game

The former Nebraska volleyball coach, John Cook, reacted to Andi Jackson's play in the team's recent match. The Cornhuskers are currently competing at the spring exhibition 2025.

The Nebraska volleyball team was last seen in action on April 26, 2025, when they competed in their first match of the spring exhibition against Kansas. This showdown took place in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, where the Huskers proved their billing and notched a score of 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-22.

One of the most significant players in this clash was Jackson, who produced 10 kills, 0.562% hits, and 1 error in this game. A video of her making an impressive play that elevated the team's point from 17 to 18 was shared by B1g Volleyball on Instagram. This clip also captured Cook's reaction to her performance while he was sitting in the commentary section.

Cook proudly watched Jackson show her skills and lauded her for her incredible game, saying:

"That's gonna make the top 10 highlights tonight. That was an impressive play," said Cook.

John Cook recently retired from the Nebraska Cornhuskers team after serving it for 25 years, and recently he made his feelings known about no player on the team entering the transfer portal after his retirement.

Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook opened up about his feelings after retirement

John Cook recently sat for an interview with Hurrdat Sports, where he opened up about retiring from the position of Nebraska Volleyball's head coach. He revealed that even though it has been months since his retirement, he still doesn't feel that he has walked away from the sport.

Cook further spoke about spending time with his family as one of the main reasons for his retirement. He said,

"I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected," he said. (4:40 onwards)

After Cook retired from the Nebraska volleyball team, his position was taken by Dani Busboom Kelly on January 29, 2025. The former revealed that he keeps in touch with Kelly, and they discuss the team's future.

"Dani and I are pretty much talking every about revenue share and different things and recruiting. You know we have a couple of players who are commited here and signed that aren't here yet in the freshman class so, just making sure all that transition goes smooth and so I don't feel like I've walked away yet," he added.

The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen competing in a spring match against South Dakota State at the Ord High School, slated for May 3, 2025.

