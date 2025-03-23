Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez bids emotional goodbye to fellow husker Alexis Markowski after NCAA Tournament loss

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reacted as Husker basketball athlete Alexis Markowski concluded her career with a first-round defeat in the NCAA Tournament. The Nebraska team faced Louisville but lost 63-58 in March Madness.

Rodriguez turned pro after four years on the Nebraska volleyball team. She joined the Omaha squad in League One Volleyball, competing in the regular season, and frequently extends support to student-athletes at her alma mater.

Rodriguez recently praised the storied career of fellow Husker, Alexis Markowski from the basketball team. Markowski and her team faced Louisville in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Despite their best efforts, they fell to the seventh-seeded Cardinals, 63-58.

Since Markowski was in her senior year, the loss also meant she had played the final match of her collegiate career. As she bid goodbye, the 21-year-old received a warm message from Rodriguez, reading:

"so proud of you lex. you had an amazing career"

Lexi Rodriguez lauded Alexis Markowski's career; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Markowski is ranked among the top 10 players in the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding. Notably, she is the only player in the Nebraska program to achieve 1200 rebounds and 1800 points for combined career milestones.

Lexi Rodriguez penned an emotional note as four Huskers basketball seniors played their last home match in the 2025 season

Lexi Rodriguez at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez hasn't only befriended players in the Nebraska volleyball team. She shares camaraderie with players from other sporting realms as well, even celebrating special occasions like birthdays with them.

Recently, the Huskers basketball team played Washington at home in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Despite strong hopes for a win, they were defeated on an emotional day, as it marked the final home game for four seniors: Alberte Rimdal, Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley, and Alexis Markowski.

The ex-Nebraska player shared the official post of her alma mater in her Instagram story and expressed pride in them, saying:

"My hearts breaking. So incredibly proud of you all and everything you guys have accomplished," she paired the caption with a heart emoji.

Lexi Rodriguez is one of only three Huskers in program history to be named a four-time AVCA All-American. She also earned first-team all-conference honors a record four times, becoming only the fifth player in Nebraska history to achieve this, and capped off her career with a leading 1,897 digs. Rodriguez was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for four consecutive years and was a finalist for the 2024 Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

Additionally, the 22-year-old joined 38 other players from various sporting backgrounds as a semi-finalist of the AAU Sullivan Award. The winner will be announced on April 15, 2025.

