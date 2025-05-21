Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction on Ally Batenhorst’s PVF season glimpses

The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, reacted to Ally Batenhorst's latest photodump on social media. Both athletes are playing for the Omaha Supernovas.
Batenhorst and Rodriguez were last in action on May 9, 2025, when their team competed against Indy Ignite in the PVF semifinal, held in Las Vegas at the Lee's Family Forum. However, the Supernovas couldn't nab the victory as the opponent team maintained the lead and won the match with a score of 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, and 15-13.
Shortly after this match, Batenhorst uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing special moments with her sisters, glimpses of her graduation, and multiple sneak peeks of her PVF season's volleyball games. Along with this, she also shared an adorable selfie with her parents and heartfelt moments with her teammates with a sweet caption that read:
"So grateful for these past few weeks & these AMAZING people!!!! 💫💫✌🏼"
This post garnered the attention of her teammate and former Nebraska volleyball player, Rodriguez, who dropped a three-word comment. Complimenting Batenhorst, she wrote:
"Aweeee you're glowing."
A few days ago, the Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly went to the CHI Health Center to support Batenhorst in her team's game against the Vegas Thrill.
Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about her LOVB Omaha teammates
Lexi Rodriguez transitioned to the Omaha Supernovas from Nebraska volleyball after the 2024 NCAA volleyball season. As Nebraska fell short of advancing to the finals following the loss against Penn State, Rodriguez turned pro with Supernovas.
A few weeks ago, in February 2025, Rodriguez competed for LOVB Omaha against LOVB Salt Lake at West Valley City. In the post-match press conference, she talked about her Supernovas' teammates, opening up about the respect and bond she has with them.
"I mean there's incredible leaders Jordan [Larson], Justine [Wong-Orantes] and even just Jaali [Winters] and her presence... I think just all three of them like hold down the fort and are so consistent and so just they make you better and they make the people around them better," Lexi Rodriguez said.
She added:
"No matter who's next to them whose name gets called, I think when you're out there with them, how they carry themselves makes you believe in yourself. I mean they do it every single day and I think just that trust that they have out there is pretty special."
The former Nebraska volleyball star, Rodriguez, etched her name in history books after becoming the first Husker and third volleyball player in history to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15.