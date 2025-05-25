Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction as she turns up glamour with Ally Batenhorst in coordinated outfits

The ex-Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently shared an adorable glimpse of a meeting with Omaha Supernovas player Ally Batenhorst in the latest update. Rodriguez joined the LOVB Omaha after competing in the 2024 NCAA volleyball championships.

Rodriguez is currently in her off-season, and her last match ahead of this was on April 14, 2025, in the League One Volleyball inaugural season. Here, she and her team locked horns against LOVB Austin, who eventually won the clash with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23. Days after this showdown, Rodriguez got selected for the USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League.

The former Husker is having the time of her life away from the court with her friends and family, and shares updates of the same on social media. Most recently, she shared a picture with another volleyball player, Ally Batenhorst, on her Instagram story. Uploading a mirror selfie, where both of them wore chic, coordinated outfits, she wrote:

"Duo back together."

Rodriguez’s Instagram story

A few days back, Batenhorst shared a glimpse of her PVF season on Instagram, showcasing the wholesome moments she spent on the court with her teammates and the adorable moments with her friends and family. This garnered attention from the ex-Nebraska volleyball player, who dropped a three-word reaction that read:

"Aweee you're glowing."

Lexi Rodriguez recently won the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, 2025.

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after winning the AAU E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez recently made history by becoming the third volleyball player and the first Husker to win the honorable AAU James E. Sullivan Award. She was presented this award at the AAU Sullivan Award ceremony, which was held at the New York Athletic Club, and while delivering her speech there, she opened up about receiving the prestigious award.

The LOVB Omaha' player extended her gratitude toward her teammates and the coaching staff of the Nebraska volleyball coaching team. Overwhelmed by the honor, she said:

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly, it is such an honor, so thank you," Lexi Rodriguez said.

She added:

"I want to thank you, the Husker Volleyball community, and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you have ever heard of Nebraska volleyball, you know the fans are pretty crazy. They are amazing, and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted, and so if you're watching at home, thank you.”

With this honor, Lexi Rodriguez has now joined the list of elite athletes, including Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Caitlin Clark, and more. The volleyball player also recently won the Female Athlete of the Year award.

