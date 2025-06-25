Former USWNT star Alex Morgan shares message as ex-club San Diego Wave set to honor her with special gesture

Former American soccer star Alex Morgan shared a note on social media ahead of her jersey retirement ceremony scheduled for later this year. Morgan, who is regarded as one of the top soccer stars in the nation, had a remarkable career that spanned over 13 years. She played for San Diego Wave FC for three seasons, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer.

Alex Morgan made her breakthrough at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she came on as a substitute to score against France in the semi-finals. She would go on to become the first ever female player to score and assist in a World Cup final, recording it against Japan. Morgan also represented the United States at the 2012 London Olympics, where she helped the team win a gold medal.

Morgan took to Instagram to share a message ahead of the ceremony, writing:

"See you there, San Diego 🩷,"

Still taken from Morgan's Instagram (source: @alexmorgan13/Instagram)

Alex Morgan's jersey retirement ceremony will be held in the Snapdragon Stadium on September 7. During her time with the San Diego Wave, she won the 2023 NWSL Shield.

Alex Morgan shares emotional message on her time with the Wave

Morgan attends a game between the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

Alex Morgan recently shared an emotional message for the San Diego Wave following her retirement from soccer. In a video titled, "A letter to San Diego from Alex Morgan", she said: (0:05 onwards)

"Dear San Diego, I've called you home for 4 years now. I'm proud to live here, proud to be raising my children here, and proud to have been able to represent you on the pitch for the first three seasons in Wave history. Back in 2021, when I made the decision to be a part of this promising organization, I knew that San Diego would be a forever decision for me and my family."

"What I didn't know then was that these final seasons with the San Diego Wave would be more than I could have ever dreamt of. Helping build this club from zero to one and see it become a clear reflection of the San Diego community is something that fills me with immense pride, and makes me fall in love with this city and our fans even more. So when I untied my cleats and walked off the field for the last time, I already knew in my heart that my job was not done here."

Following her retirement, Morgan also became a minority investor in the San Diego Wave, showing her commitment and love for the club.

