From chocolate & flower bouquet to touching note, Tia Jones' fiancé Xavier Worthy shares glimpse of handmade gifts for 24-year-old on Valentine's Day

Tia Jones' fiancé Xavier Worthy showed off the Valentine's Day gifts he made for the track and field athlete. This comes after the NFL star and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LIX.

Worthy and Jones first crossed paths when the former reached out to the track athlete on social media. They first met at a restaurant in Texas and started dating shortly after, while balancing their athletic careers. Jones missed her chance of competing at the Paris Olympics because of an ACL injury but supported her boyfriend during his rookie season in the NFL.

The two got engaged in July 2024 and recently made an appearance at the Super Bowl LIX, where the wide receiver set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in Super Bowl history with 157.

After narrowly missing the win against the Eagles, Worthy posted an Instagram story of the handmade gifts he made for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. The latter made custom Polaroid-themed frames, a bouquet of chocolates, and a small note.

The adorable hand-written note read:

"Happy Valentine's Day. I love you truly & wholeheartedly. I am so very proud of and all you have overcome in 24/25. I made everything from the heart and handmade to show my appreciation."

Tia Jones' boyfriend Xavier Worthy made handmade gifts for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

Worthy capped off his rookie season with 638 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 287 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.

Tia Jones issued a cheeky message as she stepped into Caesars Superdome to support Xavier Worthy at Super Bowl

Jones at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8

Tia Jones, who set the 100m and 200m hurdles national and Junior Olympic records, competed in the 60m hurdles in February 2024 and hasn't competed in any major races since then. During her track off-season, she attended the Super Bowl LIX, posting on-field pictures with her boyfriend in a Chiefs-themed outfit.

Her caption read:

"Worthy of this ring."

Jones accessorized her outfit with a Worthy-themed transparent bag and posted a story showing the same.

Tia Jones' happiness knew no bounds when the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their third consecutive AFC Championship. Anticipating the Super Bowl, she had captioned:

"We bringing that bowl back to the city 🤍♥️ !!!! #nola"

The on-field pictures featured Jones in a sleek hairstyle, donning a white fur jacket and leather pants.

