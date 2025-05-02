From NCAA Championships win to moments with fiancé, Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers shares April highlights

American gymnast Jordan Bowers shared a recap of how her April went on social media. Bowers is currently a senior at the University of Oklahoma and helped them win their seventh national championship at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on April 19th.

Ad

Bowers was also recently named as a finalist for the 2025 Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics, alongside her teammate Audrey Davis. The pair were crucial for Oklahoma's championship win, outscoring UCLA, Missouri and Utah in the finals.

Bowers shared a photo dump on Instagram, consisting her highlights from April as she posed with her fiancé, Raydel Gamboa, a former standout on the Oklahoma Sooners men’s gymnastics team. The couple has been dating since 2021 and announced their engagement in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Bowers' Instagram (Source: @jordansbowers/Instagram)

Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis are also joined by Jade Carey of Oregon State and Aleah Finnegan of LSU as finalists for the 2025 Honda Sports Award.

Ad

Jordan Bowers on winning her third national championship for Oklahoma

Jordan Bowers at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers made her feelings known after winning her third national championship for the Sooners. Bowers is one of the most decorated gymnasts to represent Oklahoma and recently became a 16-time All-American. She was also the 2025 All-Around Champion, becoming the fourth in program history to earn the title.

Ad

Bowers revealed her thoughts after clinching the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships title in an interview with the NCAA, saying: (0:07 onwards)

"It took every single person to come together and just do our best gymnastics and be in the moment, and that's exactly what we did and just all of our hard work paying off, all the mornings and hard practices that we do every single day, it just all pays off and it's the best feeling ever."

Ad

She was also asked what the winning formula was for the Oklahoma team, given the fact that this was their third title in four years.

"That's the culture here and that's what we know, and the coaches have been here for so long that we know exactly what to do and they guide us through every single little thing, and we push ourselves to that type of caliber every single day," she added.

Ad

Jordan Bowers is in her final year representing the Oklahoma Sooners, having represented them on multiple occasions since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More