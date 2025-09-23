"Full of highs, lows & everything in between"-Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde drops new training update after return on slopes post-surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé and Norwegian alpine ski racer, Aleksander Kilde, shared a major update from his latest training. This comes amid his comeback preparations after he was forced to sit on the sidelines throughout last season due to injuries and post-surgery recovery.As Kilde's return gets closer, he has been preparing in El Colorado, Chile. The two-time Olympic medalist frequently shares fresh updates from his training sessions for his fans.The ski racer also shared a few pictures from his training sessions in Chile on his Instagram handle. In the post, Kilde could be seen with several other skiers as they glided past the snow smoothly. The caption of the post remarked:&quot;Chile, it‘s a wrap 4 weeks of skiing, full of highs, lows &amp; everything in between. Grateful to be back skiing with the team @alpineteamnorway.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Aleksander Kilde's partner, Mikaela Shiffrin, is also undergoing intense training sessions on the slopes with the US ski team. The American alpine ski racer is eyeing a successful campaign at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games after a debacle she faced last time around in Beijing in 2022.Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde made his feelings known about superstitions in alpine skiingMikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently made his feelings known about the existence of superstitions and routines in alpine skiing. Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Kilde stated that these beliefs are very difficult to maintain in alpine skiing, considering the factors that play in the sport. Kilde said (via Wolfgang wee uncut, 25:00 onwards):&quot;It's hard to live like that in alpine skiing because that's how it is, there are so many factors who have to play together. I think if you have some kind of routine where you have to wear the same socks or same boxers, then there will be a lot of things to take into account.&quot;Speaking about his personal beliefs, Kilde remarked that even though he has specific routines, they are not based on superstitions. He added:&quot;Of course, I do things at the beginning that kind of get me in the zone but they are not superstitious stuff like that, it's not the case.&quot;During the conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, also spoke about his mentality while being alone without any competition, stating that it is the most difficult phase as it doesn't challenge him to work harder.