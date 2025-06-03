Gabby Thomas expresses her desire to meet former World record holder and Olympic gold medalist athlete after witnessing her dominance in 100m

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about her wish to meet Evelyn Ashford, after one of her fans highlighted the former American track and field athlete's skills in the 100m dash. Ashford is currently 68 years old and retired from the sport after her appearance in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Ad

Thomas, meanwhile, was last seen in action on Sunday, June 1, at Day 2 of GST in Philadelphia, where she competed in the 100m dash. She did not witness the expected results, having earned the fourth position after posting a time of 11.16s and being bested by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tamari Davis, and Thelma Savies, who attained the top three spots, respectively.

After the race, Gabby Thomas was seen gushing over Evelyn Ashford, who has clinched four gold medals and one silver medal in her Olympic career in the 100m and 4x100m relay races. One of the X users uploaded a video on the platform, showcasing the former athlete's performance in the 100m at the 1981 World Cup in Rome. They also added a caption with the video, highlighting her skill of securing an impressive win despite not getting one of the best starts.

Ad

Trending

This garnered attention from Thomas, who expressed her desire to meet Ashford after witnessing her excellence in the 100m.

"I would love to meet her one day," Gabby Thomas wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with the Olympic feats, Evelyn Ashford was also a world record holder in multiple events, including 60m, 100m, and 200m races. In the last two dashes, she set the world record in 1979 at the World Cup of Track and Field in Montreal.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about her time at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

Gabby Thomas competed on both days of the third stop of GST in Philadelphia, which took place from May 31 to June 1, 2025. On the first day, she ran in her usual event, the 200m, but she fell short of nabbing first place, having clocked 22.10s, which made her settle for second place.

Ad

The next day, she stepped out of her traditional event and competed in the 100m dash, falling short of earning a podium finish. After these disappointing races, Thomas penned a heartfelt note on X, reflecting on her performances. While expressing disappointment about her performances, she also extended gratitude toward her supporters.

"Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose- rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!!🫶🏻🤞🏻," wrote Gabby Thomas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Gabby Thomas is currently gearing up for her appearance in GST's fourth and this year's final stop, which will be held in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More