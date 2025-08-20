  • home icon
Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell and other athletes send love as Abby Steiner shares major update about health and career

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:09 GMT
Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell and other athletes react to Abby Steiner
Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell and other athletes react to Abby Steiner's major life update. PHOTO: Getty Images

Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Karissa Schweizer and other athletes sent love and support to American sprinter Abby Steiner on her life’s major update. Steiner opened up on undergoing a third foot surgery and also shared how she needed to focus on recovery, which is why she is taking a break from competing on track.

Additionally, she revealed that she has passed the NSCA CSCS exam and is now pursuing master’s in Exercise Science, having started the chapter at the University of South Carolina. Sharing the update on Instagram, Steiner wrote:

“2025 so far - had a 3rd surgery on my left foot, passed the NSCA CSCS exam, and got accepted into the University of South Carolina MS in Exercise Science program. Taking a step back from running for the time being to give myself the time I need to get healthy while pursuing some other passions of mine. Very excited for this Gamecocks chapter!!”
Track and field star Gabby Thomas commented on Steiner’s new life update, reacting:

“Yay!! Congratulations 👏🏽🫶🏽”

Olympic 110m hurdles reigning gold medalist, Masai Russell, too joined in the comments.

“Period! So proud of you ❤️🫶🏽🥰”, she wrote.

Britton Wilson, who specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles, also sent her support, adding:

“SOOO proud of you🤍 congrats babe!!!”

Middle- and long-distance runner Karissa Schweizer also chimed in, writing:

“Awhh I’m so sorry to hear that you’re still dealing with this! Congrats on pursuing other passions sometimes that’s the best treatment❤️”

Meanwhile, two-time World Championships bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell also commented on the post.

“Lit🙌”, he wrote.
Screenshot of Gabby Thomas and other athletes&rsquo; reactions on Steiner&rsquo;s post. Credits- IG/ abby_steiner
Screenshot of Gabby Thomas and other athletes’ reactions on Steiner’s post. Credits- IG/ abby_steiner

Steiner last competed at the 2024 US Olympic Track & Field Trials where she placed sixth in the 200m to miss out on a spot in the country’s Olympic team.

Gabby Thomas opens up on being co-founder of Athlos founded by Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian

Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian, Principal Owner during the Business of Women Sport Summit (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Gabby Thomas and Alexis Ohanian, Principal Owner during the Business of Women Sport Summit (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas reflected on what it is like to be the co-founder of Alexis Ohanian founded track meet, Athlos NYC. During her recent appearance on The Squeeze, she expressed her thoughts on Athlos on how it is exciting and beneficial to the sport, adding (1:09:45 onwards):

“So, Athos is really exciting. So, like I said before, track and field is just an interesting sport where we rely on these major championships, but a lot of people don't know how and when to watch us. So, having a new league where people are competing and fans know when and where we're competing and it will be broadcasted is such a great opportunity.”
“Track and field is a great product like every four years. People love it at the Olympics and so why can't they love it every year? Yeah. So Athlos will be that. It's a great opportunity and the vision's there,” the three-time Olympic champion also mentioned.

youtube-cover
She also shared that she is co-founding the league with athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson and Tara Davis-Woodhall, aiming to create something exciting. Additionally, she explained that the event will feature a team-based format, with the full league launching next year.

Notably, the 2025 edition has a format similar to that of 2024, where six track events were held. The only major change is the inclusion of a field event, the long jump, which will feature athletes like Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore and Quanesha Burks among the confirmed participants.

