Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and others send support to Tia Jones as she pens strong message despite season-ending injury

Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and other athletes shared their reaction as American track star Tia Jones shared an update on how she's recovering from an Achilles injury she picked up at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5th. Jones was set to compete in the 100m hurdles event, but after hitting the fourth hurdle, she picked up an injury to her right Achilles tendon. The injury has ruled her out of competition for a lengthy period.Tia Jones is one of the most exciting talents in the sport of track and field in the United States. She has earned multiple accolades so far, such as winning the gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships. Jones would go on to compete at the Pan American U20 Championships, where she won gold in the 100m hurdles as well. She is also an Indoor National Champion.In a post shared on Instagram, Jones shared a strong message on how she's recovered from the injury she picked up at the Prefontaine Classic, writing:&quot;I completely ruptured my right Achilles tendon at the Pre Classic on July 5th. Yeah… it sucks, I know. It was sudden, painful, and humbling. But here’s the truth: I’m still standing. I’m walking. I’m healing. I’m doing exactly what I need to do — not just for next season, but for every season after that. This isn’t the end of my story; it’s just a plot twist. I will be back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas commented on the post, showing her support for Jones:&quot;👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 forever that girl, you’ll be back again soon!!&quot;Melissa Jefferson-Wooden also commented:&quot;Amen ❤️ wishing you a successful recovery 🥹🤞🏽&quot;Olympic champion Justin Gatlin wrote:&quot;Stay Locked In ❤️🔥❤️🔥&quot;Three-time Olympian Tonja Buford-Bailey commented:&quot;We are inspired by your strength 💜💜&quot;Still taken from Jones' Instagram (source: @tia.ajones/Instagram)Before competing at the Prefontaine Classic, Tia Jones ran at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia, where she finished second in the 100m hurdles event.Tia Jones previously said she could break the world record in the 100m HurdlesJones at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships - Source: GettyTia Jones previously said that she believes she can break the world record in the 100m hurdles. The record is held by Tobi Amus, who posted a time of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Championships. In an interview after running at the Adidas Atlanta City Games, she said: (1:32 onwards)&quot;I'd like to say I can break the road record. Anything I put my mind to, I know I can do. As long as all my ducks are in a row and I have my faith under God, anything's possible.&quot;Tia Jones is looking to recover from her injury as soon as possible, hoping to target a return at the LA Olympics in 2028.