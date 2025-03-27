Gabby Thomas reacts to adorable animation from her appearance in Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC

Gabby Thomas shared a reaction after witnessing an adorable animation of her from the time when she competed in Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC. The American recently announced the first race of her 2025 season.

Ad

Thomas concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Athlos NYC meet, which was held on September 26 in New York. There, she competed in the 200m dash, where she earned a second-place finish after clocking 22.21s, behind Brittany Brown, who claimed the first place after recording a timing of 22.18s in the event.

Months after the conclusion of this event, Ohanian shared a cute animation of Thomas running in the Athlos NYC. This adorable picture was reshared by the Olympic champion on her Instagram story, and she added a caption, sharing her reaction on the same. Revealing her obsession twith the animation, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Wait why am I obsessed with this😭😂 so cute," Gabby Thomas wrote.

Thomas' Instagram story

The American has not yet started her 2025 track season; however, she recently shared the tentative schedule of when she will be opening her season and the list of the other events on her Instagram handle. The first event of her 2025 season will be the Texas Relays, slated to be held on March 29, 2025.

Ad

Following this, she will be competing at the Grand Slam Track League from April to June. From July 31–August 3, she will be competing at the USA National Championships, and on October 10, she will be participating at the Athlos NYC meet.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her dream of becoming CEO before the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas once appeared on the Your Rich BFF podcast, where she made her feelings known about her dream of becoming a CEO, running a hospital of her own, and more. She revealed that she also practiced at the clinic while she was training for the Paris Olympics. She further spoke about her masters and unveiled how her life changed after her victory at the Paris Olympics.

Ad

"I wanted to make a difference and I wanted to gain just more of a foundation. My dream was to get this master's, do some fellowships and run a hospital and like just be that change, I wanted to be that boss and be that CEO. That was a dream job. While I was training I started working at a clinic and the Olympics was kind of a pipe dream," said Gabby Thomas.

Ad

She added:

"I finished my masters in 2023, right before we started training for Paris Olympics. Everything happened so fast after that and I made the Paris Olympic team and got the gold medal and the whole trajectory of my life changed."

Gabby Thomas recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Spencer McManes. They have been dating each other for three years, since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback