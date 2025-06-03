Gabby Thomas reacts to fiancé Spencer McManes’ hilarious take about her post-race meal

Gabby Thomas recently reacted to her fiancé Spencer McManes' amusing take on her post-race meal. The couple got engaged in March 2025 and announced the news via Vogue.

Thomas was last seen competing at the third stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which was held in Philadelphia from May 31 to June 1, 2025. Day 1 of the event witnessed her compete in the 200m race, where she secured a second-place finish after clocking 22.10s. She was bested by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who stood atop the podium by recording 21.99s.

On Day 2 of the Philadelphia leg, the Olympian competed in the 100m dash, but she couldn't earn a podium finish. She finished fourth after clocking 11.16s. Shortly after the race, McManes shared a video on his social media expressing his hilarious take on Thomas' post-race meal.

He uploaded a video on his Instagram story, which carried a glimpse of a Waffle House employee dropping a piece of bread on the floor, and wrote in the caption:

"...soaked in the good stuff."

Thomas reacted to this by resharing the video on her Instagram story and writing:

"Turning into my favorite post race meal😂😂😂"

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

Gabby Thomas is currently gearing up to compete in the fourth and last stop of the Grand Slam Track, which will be held in Los Angeles.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her engagement with her fiancé, Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas opened her 2025 season by competing at the Texas Relays in Austin. During her stay, she and her longtime boyfriend, Spencer McManes, got engaged and celebrated by throwing an intimate engagement ceremony on the rooftop of Travis Heights Airbnb, according to Vogue Weddings.

Shortly after this, Thomas sat down for a conversation with Tiara Williams, during which she expressed her feelings about the proposal and how she was taken aback by the surprise.

"I was very surprised, and I normally nothing gets by me, but this one did, and so I was very excited," said Gabby Thomas.

She further spoke about the changes in her track life after getting engaged.

"I know there's so many decisions to make, it's a lot, but you know, my fiancé, he supports me so much and I love him so much. I go out to every meet. I know everyone sees him around all the time. So not much will change, we'll just be committed and learn and it's a very good feeling. I love it," she added.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes started dating in October 2022 after connecting on social media for the first time.

