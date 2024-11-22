Gabby Thomas reveals her biggest fear amid preparation for 2025 season

Reigning 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas recently opened up about her 'biggest fear'. The Harvard graduate shared these insights during a recent training session for the 2025 season.

After relishing a few months off the track, Thomas has resumed her training and keeps her followers updated on her progress by posting her sessions on social media, particularly TikTok. A few days ago, she shared that she ran the 'longest race of her life' as part of her training. In another video, Thomas claimed that she is not in the same shape as she used to be during the Olympics.

In her latest TikTok video, Gabby Thomas revealed her biggest fear and said it was not being able to continue in her sport. The video featured her running and had the following text:

"When someone asks me what's my biggest fear and I can't say it's that one day I'll have to retire and can't do my sport anymore and will have an identity crisis so I just say sharks."

"Actually terrified of oceans tbh," she wrote in the caption.

In August, Thomas reigned supreme at the Paris Olympics and earned three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events. Her 200m victory was especially historic as it marked the first individual gold for the United States in that event since Allyson Felix won at the 2012 London Olympics.

"It’s all about a mindset that I’ve cultivated through my training" - Gabby Thomas on what keeps her motivated on the track

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)

In a September interview with Self, Gabby Thomas revealed that over the years, her training has helped her develop a mindset that boosts her confidence when she is on the track.

"When it comes to feeling hot, it’s all about a mindset that I’ve cultivated through my training, style, and little rituals. First, nothing makes me feel more confident than stepping onto the track knowing I’ve put in the work," Thomas said.

"Mental confidence is a huge part of my sport, and the energy that comes from knowing I’m at my strongest is what truly makes me feel fabulous. So every day, I’m building the habit of training consistently, working hard, and pushing my limits," she added.

Gabby Thomas wrapped up her 2024 season in September after competing at the Athlos NYC, a women-only track meet created by Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

