Gabby Thomas shares 3-word reaction to training partner Lynna Irby-Jackson's hilarious video with husband 

Women's 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas reacted to American track athlete, Lynna Irby-Jackson's recent post. Thomas and Irby-Jackson participated together at the debut Athlos NYC track meet last year.

Irby-Jackson finished sixth in the 400m race while Thomas clinched second place in the 200m event. Notably, Thomas and Irby-Jackson are also training together for the 2025 track season. Irby-Jackson recently shared a sarcastic video with her husband, Jalen Jackson on the eve of Valentine's Day that got Thomas laughing.

In the video posted on Irby-Jackson's Instagram, the track athlete can be seen training her husband to take good pictures while also showcasing a disappointing reaction to the photos clicked by her husband.

Thomas took to her Instagram handle to share this video on her story and share a three-word reaction to the post. She wrote in her story:

"I am CACKLING"

Thomas's story feat her reaction to Irby-Jackson's video - Source: via @gabbythomas on Instagram

Both Gabby Thomas and Lynn Irby-Jackson competed together for the United States during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thomas bagged a bronze and silver medal while Irby-Jackson bagged a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and a bronze in the 4x400m mixed event.

Gabby Thomas shares her thoughts after tying up with Amazfit

Gabby Thomas during her time at the Time Impact Dinner in New York City earlier in February (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently expressed her thoughts on partnering with wearables brand, Amazfit. As per reports, the brand has got her on board as the athlete ambassador of the brand.

In a recent interview, Thomas shared that she is elated to be joining Amazfit as it will help her get better through proper data of her body such as heart rate. The 200m Olympic championships also mentioned that she feels that having a fitness tracker band as reliable as that of Amazfit can be a game changer for her. She said (via Amazfit global):

"I’m really excited to partner with Amazfit because, for me, the little things make all the difference.As an athlete, it’s important to know how my body is reacting—whether it’s tracking my heart rate during a workout, seeing how well I’ve recovered, or understanding how much quality sleep I’m getting. Having a reliable smart wearable brand like Amazfit gives me personalized data I need to train smarter and is critical to my performance. It’s a game-changer and just helps me show up as my best self on and off the track."

Several other athletes who have associated themselves with Amazfit include Morgan Pearson, Meg Jacoby, and Hunter McIntyre. The brand Amazfit is owned by Zepp Health and its headquarters are in Hefei.

