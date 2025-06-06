Gabby Thomas shares adorable wishes on her fiancé Spencer McManes’ birthday 

Gabby Thomas recently uploaded adorable pictures of her fiancé, Spencer McManes, and shared several cute birthday wishes for him. The couple got engaged on March 25, 2025, and announced it in a Vogue interview.

Thomas was last seen in action on the third stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which took place in Philadelphia from May 31 to June 1. On the first day of the event, she ran in the 200m, but she fell short of standing atop the podium for the first time in the league, clocking 22.10s and earning a second-place finish.

On Day 2 of the event, she competed in the 100m dash, finishing fourth after recording a time of 11.16s. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tamari Davis, and Thelma Davies secured the top three places, respectively. Thomas is currently gearing up for GST's fourth stop, and amid this, she shared a series of cute birthday wishes for her fiancé, Spencer McManes.

She reshared McManes' mother, Lori's, birthday post on Instagram and wrote:

"Birthday boy😍😍🥳🥳"

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

Following this, Thomas shared McManes' picture holding a box of Crumbl's donuts sent by his mother. Thanking Lori, the American sprinter wrote:

"Thanks @lorimcmanes🥰 Happy birthday boy @soencermcmanes. Also love my man repping @unrivaledbasketball with his tshirt😂🫶🏻"

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

Gabby Thomas shared another story of her fiancé blowing candles on burgers.

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas have been dating since 2022, after they met on social media.

Gabby Thomas opened up about how her life will change after her engagement with Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes started talking on social media in 2021 after the latter shared a pizza-related highlight on Instagram. They officially started dating a year later and are now engaged. The couple announced their engagement through a Vogue interview, and shortly after the announcement, they celebrated the special moment with an intimate engagement party on the rooftop of the Travis Heights Airbnb.

A few days after this, the Olympic champion sat for an interview with Tiara Williams, in which she opened up about the proposal and how it was a big surprise for her.

"I was very surprised, and I normally nothing gets by me, but this one did, and so I was very excited," said Gabby Thomas.

She also spoke about the changes she will experience in her track and field career.

"I know there's so many decisions to make, it's a lot, but you know, my fiancé, he supports me so much and I love him so much. I go out to every meet. I know everyone sees him around all the time. So not much will change, we'll just be committed and learn and it's a very good feeling. I love it," she added.

Gabby Thomas commenced her 2025 track season by competing at the Texas Relays in Austin on March 29.

