Gabby Thomas shows off new fits from New Balance as she gears up to kick start 2025 track season

Gabby Thomas showed off the fits she received from her sportswear partner New Balance to kick-start her 2025 season. Thomas will soon take the track at the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track, set for March 2025.

As a student-athlete at Harvard, she amassed 22 conference titles and set school and Ivy League records. She forwent her final year of college eligibility to turn professional with New Balance in 2018. Following that, she relocated to Texas to train under Tonja Buford-Bailey, the former Olympian in the 400m hurdles.

Cut to 2024, the 27-year-old won her debut Olympic golds in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events at the 2024 Paris Games. Before the track events in 2025, Thomas snapped the gifts she received from her partner sportswear brand, New Balance, and posted them in her Instagram story.

"It's that time of year @newbalance," her caption read.

Thomas recently graced the hot seat on Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce's eponymous podcast. She touched on many aspects of her life and career, especially revealing the Olympic gold medal that tops her list.

"I mean that's a no-brainer for me. It's going to be my individual 200 meter medal. I mean the relay medals are incredible. I love them, you get to be part of a team which is a little bit different for track and field but that 200 meter medal like I mean that's so many years in the making. And I know I was out there by myself running it but it really is kind of a team effort that goes into it,” she stated. [19:21 onwards]

Thomas competed at the Athlos NYC, winning the 200m silver medal to cap the 2024 track season.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her days at the Olympics when watching other athletes compete stressed her out

Gabby Thomas after winning the 200m gold at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Thomas, who was part of the 4x100m relay gold-winning team at the 2023 World Championships, entered the Olympic stage as a heavy medal favorite. Despite that, the five-time Olympic medalist shared that the most difficult part of the Games was the stress of seeing the other athletes compete.

"I think one of the hardest parts of the Paris Olympics for me was literally getting there early, and then watching everybody else compete. Like, we're there watching and we're still enjoying it, but it is so stressful. I remember watching the gymnastics athletes, and they got their medals and I was like ‘oh I'm so happy for them but like oh my God this sucks’, because they're done, they got it over with and I'm still sitting here, stressed out," she said to Kylie Kelce in her podcast. (16:55 onwards)

Gabby Thomas was a presenter at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2024. She even attended the New York Fashion Week and the finals of the US Open.

