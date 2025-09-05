"Getting a makeover"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares fresh update on Athlos 2025 featuring Tara Davis-Woodhall

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a major update about the upcoming Athlos event. Notably, this second edition of the women-only track meet is scheduled to be held next month on October 10.The competition will feature several top athletes from the track world, including the likes of Tara Davis-Woodhall, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, and Salwa Eid Naser. In contrast to last year, the 2025 edition will also feature a field event in long jump, besides the 6 track events, and will be headlined by the Olympic jump champion, Davis-Woodhall.Ahead of this star-studded event next month, the tracks at the iconic Icahn Stadium in Randall Island Park, New York, are getting a bit of a touch-up. As per the recent pictures shared by Randall Island Park's Instagram handle, the tracks can be seen covered in shades of blue for the 2025 Athlos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOhanian shared this post on her Instagram stories and dropped a message to update the fans about the upcoming showdown of Athlos. He wrote:&quot;Getting a makeover for @athlos LFG&quot;Screenshot of Ohanian's story feat update for Athlos (Image via: @alexisohanian on IG)Notably, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is in plans to expand his track meet and has a vision to curate a team track event for the female athletes, headlined by the likes of Thomas, Davis-Woodhall, and Sha'Carri Richardson.Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sheds light on his plans for the team-based event for Athlos 2026Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shed light on his plans for the team-based format of Athlos 2026. Speaking in a recent interview, Ohanian revealed that the league is primarily shaped on the NCAA Track and Field model.Additionally, Ohanian also expressed excitement for the fans who can watch the likes of top athletes competing in a specific team. Ohanian said (via CNBC Television, 8:47 onwards):&quot;So we are modeling this inspired a lot by NCAA Track and Field, so there's a point system. Imagine your favorite runners of the world, Sha'Carri Richardson can finally be competing on a team with Tara Davis-Woodhall, you know, one is a sprinter and other one's a long jumper. But by having a team-based track and field meet, you're gonna have all those events in three cities.&quot;During the conversation, Alexis Ohanian further stated about the locations of this team-based league, stating that even though they are undecided, New York has high chances to host one of the next stops of Athlos next year.