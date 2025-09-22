  • home icon
"Go big or go home"- Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares raw reaction to disappointing World Athletics Championships campaign

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:31 GMT
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.

Norwegian middle and long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen reflected on his disappointing campaign at the World Athletics Championships 2025. In Tokyo, he finished 10th in the men’s 5000m final, thus returning home without a medal.

Ingebrigtsen, who won the 5000m at the World Athletics Championships in 2022 and 2023, was aiming for a third successive gold in the event. However, with limited preparation time this season due to an Achilles injury he sustained earlier in the year, he was unable to perform up to expectations.

After missing out on a medal at this year's World Athletics Championships, he spoke about the disappointment via an Instagram post, stating:

“Go big or go home! 🇳🇴🙌 The only thing worse than finishing 10th would have been watching the World Championships happen from home. I run because I love competition and I will never miss an opportunity to test myself against the best..I don’t need to tell you that I will be back. You know that already.”
also-read-trending Trending
Jakob Ingebrigtsen further expressed his gratitude to fans for their support during this challenging period and reassured them that he would return stronger. He added that he will take a few days to rest and spend time with his family.

Notably, due to the injury, the two-time Olympic champion missed multiple Diamond League events and was unable to defend his 1500m title, which he won in 2024 with a time of 3:30.37. Ingebrigtsen also had to delay the start of his outdoor season, making his first appearance at the World Athletics Championships itself.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes his feelings known after missing the 1500m semi-final at World Athletics Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen expressed his thoughts after missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the men's 1500m at the World Athletics Championships. He finished eighth in Heat 4 with a time of 3:37.84, bowing out of the event.

Following his disappointing performance in the 1500m event, he penned a note saying he tried his best but it wasn’t enough, adding (via an Instagram post):

“I gave it my best today. It just wasn't enough. I knew this could happen. But giving up isn't in my nature. I will be back 💪🏻”

While Jakob Ingebrigtsen couldn’t make an impression in the 2025 outdoor season, he bagged two gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, held in China, in March. Before this, the 25-year-old had collected two golds in the same event as the World Indoors at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

