“Got to make a living”- Mondo Duplantis opens up on money talk and ‘glitch’ amid world record spree

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known about receiving bonuses every time he breaks the world record. His latest record came last month during the Stockholm Diamond League, where he registered a mark of 6.28m.

The Pole Vault Olympian's best mark and the previous world record was registered at 6.27m, which he had set back in February in France. In total, Duplantis has broken the world record 12 times in his career so far. In a recent interview, the two-time Olympic champion was asked whether he receives bonuses every time he breaks the world record.

Replying to this, Duplantis answered affirmatively and added that he is happy to be able to capitalize on his prowess in a sport where there is little money. He said (during his conversation with Tiara Williams):

"I mean, it's pretty true. I got to make a living and there is a bit of glitch but I got to do what I got to do... There's not so many people that I guess are making like an abundance of bread in track and field, so I guess that's a good thing that I can capitalize on things."

Notably for his latest world record-breaking performance, Mondo Duplantis is reported to have earned between 50,000 USD- 100,000 USD. He has been unbeaten in the pole vault event so far this season and has also won his third World Indoor gold medal during this time. Besides, he has also bagged several Diamond League victories in Oslo, Stockholm and Xiamen.

Mondo Duplantis shares his mindset for the 2025 post-Olympic season

Mondo Duplantis (Image via: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis spoke about his aspirations for the 2025 post-Olympic season after winning the Pole Vault promotional event at the Prefontaine Classic. Duplantis registered a mark of 6.00m and defeated the likes of two-time Olympic medalist Sam Kendricks.

Speaking in an interview after the event, Duplantis expressed his confidence and said he is expecting to go further in his upcoming events this season. Additionally, the Swedish athlete also mentioned that during this post-Olympic season, he is looking to be a bit aggressive and have some fun. He stated (via Eugene Diamond League):

"I don't know (how high I can go). You got to stay tuned, I guess. It's going to be a lot higher than it is now that. I'm pretty confident of, but we just have to see. I guess the nice thing about post-Olympic years is that you're able to be a bit more aggressive with the competitions and have a little fun with it."

During the interview, Mondo Duplantis also expressed his admiration for Eugene and the atmosphere around the Prefontaine Classic meet.

