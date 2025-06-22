"Gotta be careful"- Mikaela Shiffrin gives a sneak peek into her 'turtle patrol'

Legendary alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, has recently shared glimpses of her engaging in her turtle patrol duty. The three-time Olympic medalist further disclosed a light-hearted message while observing something of interest with her binoculars.

Shiffrin is considered one of the greatest alpine skiers and recently captured her 101st career victory in Sun Valley, Idaho, at the 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. She clinched her historic 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy and successfully cemented her legacy in the sport. She has also received her honorary doctorate from Dartmouth College on June 15. Apart from her Olympic feats, she has 15 medals from the World Championships, of which eight are gold medals.

Through her recent Instagram post, the competitive alpine skier shared glimpses of her enjoying the outdoors and doing her turtle patrol duty. One of the pictures featured her holding a pair of binoculars and gazing towards the water, as she wrote:

"All hands on deck for turtle patrol. Gotta be careful of those snappers💁‍♀️🙋‍♀️🐢"

Mikaela Shiffrin has been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season. She has been nominated along with 48 other athletes, and as per the acceptance of the nomination and the fulfilment of the team's requirements, the members will be named to the team in September 2025.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on achieving success with her initiative 'MIK100 Reset the Sport'

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty

Through her Instagram post on May 30, 2025, Shiffrin reflected on her thoughts as her initiative raised funds for youth and snowboarding programs. She shared:

"I am SO blown away by the support for the #MIK100: Reset the Sport campaign with Share Winter. We originally targeted $100,000 for learn to ski and snowboard programs for kids who would historically be denied access to those sports, and we’ve raised almost $500,000 (that equates to 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days of joy on snow and in the mountains for children who wouldn’t have had access!!)! 🥰🤩🥳"

She continued:

"It’s been pretty amazing to see all of the people who have come together to support this and really turn it into a movement…and I’m just so grateful for that."

In the next season, the prominent skier is scheduled to compete in 16 Alpine skiing races in the FIS World Cup before participating in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.

