"Grateful is an understatement"- Simone Biles' teammate Jade Carey reacts to being honored by Oregon State after joining their staff

Simone Biles's national teammate Jade Carey shared her reaction as the Oregon State Beavers honored her after she took up a coaching role with the university. Carey, who represented Oregon State in college gymnastics for four years, joined the team's coaching staff in August as a Student Assistant Coach. She will be working alongside head coach Tanya Chaplin.Jade Carey earned multiple accolades during her time with Oregon State University, including six medals at the NCAA Championships. Carey was also named the winner of the 2025 AAI Award and won 168 career event titles across her collegiate career, making her one of the most successful gymnasts in NCAA history. In her last appearance for OSU, she finished fourth in the national all-around.In a post on Instagram, Oregon State University honored its coaching staff on National Coaches Day, which included Carey:&quot;Led by the 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩. Couldn’t be more grateful to our incredible coaching staff on this #NationalCoachesDay 🫶,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJade Carey announced earlier that she would be taking a break from gymnastics after an intense year competing at the Paris Olympics as well as the NCAA Championships.Jade Carey on how Simone Biles supported her ahead of all-around final in TokyoCarey at the Tokyo Olympics - Source: GettyJade Carey recently revealed how Simone Biles supported her ahead of the all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Carey competed in the all-around final instead of Biles, who withdrew due to mental health reasons. In an interview with Olympics.com, Carey said:“I remember when everything was happening with Simone [Biles in Tokyo], and I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before. Simone came to my room and was like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this, but you can.’“That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me because I can only imagine how hard it was for her to have to sit that out. That’s something I’ll always remember.”Jade Carey finished eighth overall in the all-around final, but bounced back to win her first individual Olympic gold medal by winning the floor exercise event. She became the third consecutive American to win gold in floor exercise after Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.