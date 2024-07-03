Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently received praise and appreciation from a few elite athletes including Justin Gatlin, Allyson Felix, and Talitha Diggs following her new world record in the 400m hurdles event. She achieved this glorious feat at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 21 to June 30.

On the last day of the 2024 Olympic Trials, McLaughlin-Levrone impressed the fans with a world record performance, clocking a time of 50.65 seconds, as she booked her place in the Olympics for a . She defeated Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who registered 52.64 and 52.77 seconds, respectively.

Following her recent achievement, McLaughlin-Levrone took to social media and wrote:

"Normally I have a lot to say, but today all I can say is how grateful I am. Thank you Jesus. 🙏🏽🤍 3x Olympian. 5x WR Holder. Paris here we come!"

Several athletes congratulated the 24-year-old on her new world record. 2004 Athens Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin penned a heartwarming and inspiring comment, writing;

"You have been a great representation of a Warrior of God by having unwavering faith, patience, and Grace through failure and unimaginable success 🙌🏾 You are truly amazing!!!"

Tennis World no.2 Coco Gauff wrote:

"Yesss🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️"

Allyson Felix commended McLaughlin-Levrone on her achievement, stating:

"Congrats Syd❤️"

World Champion sprinter Talitha Diggs wrote:

"God has no limits🙌"

Here are a few more reactions:

"I don't know if that's this year" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on sub-50 performance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes in the women's 400 meter hurdles final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

With less than 30 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone disclosed her goal of running a sub-50 400m hurdles race.

McLaughlin-Levrone shattered her previous record of 50.68 seconds, which she set at the 2022 WAC at the same venue. In an interview with LetsRundotcom, following her recent world-record-breaking performance, she said:

"I would love to dip under 50 at some point. I don't know if that's this year I don't know if that's next year whatever but just always chipping away seeing what's possible and continuing to just improve the race," (at 0:31).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is yet to lose an individual race she has competed in so far in the 2024 season.

