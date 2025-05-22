"Hard to beat that day"- Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen makes feelings known on skier's debut on the 'Voice'

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, recently penned a sweet message as her daughter and skier made her debut on The Voice. Shiffrin was present at the final round of The Voice's season 27.

She made her debut at The Voice's season 27, after extending her Alpine Skiing World Cup victory to 101 in Sun Valley, Idaho. She achieved the feat just weeks after winning her 100th title in Sestriere, Italy. Shiffrin dominated the race by 1.13 seconds over German Lena Dürr.

Following the victory, she shared a video of herself singing Breathe by Anna Nalick while raising the anticipation between fans. A few days later, Shiffrin was accompanied by her mother on the season finale of The Voice. Her mother also shared a few glimpses of their presence at the show in which the skier was seen practicing her song in her hotel room.

"Miki and I had soooo much fun and sooooo many laughs with @michaelbuble , @kelseaballerini (The Voice coaches) and the whole "The Voice" crew in Burbank last week. Absolutely hilarious. What a cool " office" 👊🥳. Miki crushed her song after a little hotel room warm up," Eileen wrote. "Hard to beat that day. Thanks NBC!🙏"

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to The Voice coach Michael Bublé winning his second consecutive victory

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Killington Cup in Vermont. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin applauded songwriter Michael Bublé on earning his second consecutive win on The Voice while in the presence of the skier. After making his debut in season 26 in 2024, Bublé returned to season 27 and won the title as coach after Adam David was announced the winner. Bublé shared a few glimpses from the evening and expressed his joy in being a part of the show.

In one of the pictures, he was also seen posing for a picture with Shiffrin while donning her Olympic medals.

"I’m still catching my breath after last nights finale. This season of The Voice was an experience I’ll never forget. To my incredible team—thank you for trusting me."

He added:

"And to Adam—our winner—what an honor to walk this road with you man. You are the real deal, and I’m so proud of you. Forever grateful ❤️"

Shiffrin reacted to Bublé's post with applause emojis in the comment section.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Mikaela Shiffrin has clinched three Olympic gold medals so far, including a gold in 2014 and a gold and silver in 2018.

