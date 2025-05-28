Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others react to Nebraska volleyball sophomore's May 'adventures' in Colorado

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, expressed their reaction to Olivia Mauch's highlights from May. Mauch, currently in her sophomore year, is coming after an impressive spring season with the Huskers.

She got the opportunity to feature in the first game against Kansas, where she registered 12 digs as a libero. With the libero position still to be filled after the departure of Lexi Rodriguez, Mauch also strengthened her case for that position.

However, after this spring season, like her teammates, Mauch also spent some leisure time away from volleyball and with her family in Colorado. The Nebraska Volleyball libero shared a few glimpses of her highlights on her Instagram handle, which also features her younger sister, Millie.

One of the pictures from her highlights also featured an adorable post with her Huskers teammates, including Jackson, Taylor Landfair and others. She remarked in her caption:

"May Adventures🏞️"

Murray dropped a 2-word comment under the post stating:

"ur cute" .

Murray's comment (Image via: @olivia.mauch10)

"The best may!!!" wrote Jackson.

"I ♥️ my livyyyyy" commented Landfair.

"🔥🔥" remarked Keri Leimbach.

Nebraska freshman and setter Campbell Flynn also shared a two-word comment. She wrote:

"love uu"

Screenshot of Jackson, Flynn, Landfair and Leimbach's comments (Image via: Mauch's Instagram)

Notably, Mauch's sister, who featured with her in the highlights, is also a volleyball player and competes for the Elkhorn North High School.

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray details the procedure for building bonds in the team

Harper Murray playing for Nebraska Volleyball (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shed light on the procedure and importance of building bonds for the better performance of the team on the court. Speaking in an interview, Murray said that all the players go through several camps and team workouts to strengthen their bond with each other.

Murray also mentioned that, being an experienced player, she tries to lead the team in the best way possible for her teammates. She said (via Hail Varsity, 5:00 onwards):

"I mean, we work camps a lot. We have a lot of summer workouts. So, just staying connected with the girls and building stronger relationships, that's something that we talk about all the time is building those connections off the court because that's what going to help us on the court. So, just continuing to do that and lead the best way I can and be there for the girls."

During the conversation, Harper Murray also remarked that the coaching staff has shown immense faith and belief in the players and team, which is another motivation for them.

