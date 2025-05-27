  • home icon
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson soaks up the sun as she poses in multicolor swimwear

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified May 27, 2025 15:18 GMT
2023 Division I Women
Andi Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson has shared glimpses of her vacation by the sea. This came amidst her break before the beginning of the fall, scheduled to start a few months later, which will also be her junior year on this team.

Before her small break from volleyball, Jackson had a couple of good outings during the spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State. She contributed to both kills and blocks in the games (11 kills and 4 blocks against Kansas and 11 kills, 10 blocks against State).

A few weeks later, Jackson posted a picture of herself sunbathing on the boat amidst the sea on her Instagram stories. In the post, she could be seen in a multicolored swimsuit and sunglasses.

Screenshot of Jackson's glimpses as she soaks in the sun (Image via Instagram/@andijacksonn)
Screenshot of Jackson's glimpses as she soaks in the sun (Image via Instagram/@andijacksonn)

Jackson had an impressive sophomore year with Nebraska, where she was also part of the AVCA All-American first team and All-Big Ten first team.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shares thoughts on playing at Bob Devaney Sports Center in spring season

Andi Jackson playing for the Nebraska Volleyball side (Image via: Getty)
Andi Jackson playing for the Nebraska Volleyball side (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson shared her feelings of playing at Bob Devaney Sports Center during the first spring game of the season against Kansas. The Huskers won the match convincingly by a 4-0 margin.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Jackson said that the match didn't feel like a spring game and was like a regular-season contest. She said, via Hail Varsity:

"Yeah, I remember telling Becah (Rebekah Allick) at the beginning of the game, I was like, it's the first round of the tournament. Like, I don't know, it's something about the vibe of the gym."
Jackson also added that the team generally doesn't play at Bob Devaney in the spring games, as they travel to small towns. The Nebraska middle blocker further said:

"Not that it was a bad thing, it was super exciting but like she said, it was different playing in the Bob so early this spring coz we always go to like a small town and play in a high school gym for our spring but it was incredible being back and the fans were incredible."
youtube-cover

In the press conference, Jackson's Nebraska Volleyball teammate Rebekah Allick also remarked that playing at Bob Devaney in front of a huge fan base was quite 'nerve-wracking' for her and the team.

