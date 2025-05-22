  • home icon
  Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shows support for Xavier's Isaac Wachsmann after Big East Tournament win over UConn

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shows support for Xavier’s Isaac Wachsmann after Big East Tournament win over UConn

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified May 22, 2025 15:08 GMT
NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson's at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Prominent middle blocker of Nebraska Volleyball, Andi Jackson, recently celebrated Isaac Wachsmann's latest win in the Big East Tournament against UConn. Wachsmann attends Xavier University and is a junior baseball player for the Xavier Musketeers baseball team.

Jackson played in both the spring matches and scored 11 kills and four blocks against the Kansas Jayhawks. In the game against South Dakota State, Jackson registered 11 kills and 10 blocks. The Nebraska Volleyball team won both matches in straight sets. In 2024, Jackson was named to the AVCA All-America First Team and the All-Big Ten First Team. In 2023 and 2024, she was selected for the AVCA All-Region Team.

The junior middle blocker's recent Instagram story featured Isaac Wachsmann. Furthermore, the volleyball player expressed her elation for Wachsmann's win against UConn in the Big East Tournament. She wrote:

"Two thumbs up for a Xavier win!"
Screenshot of Andi Jackson&#039;s Instagram story | Source: IG/andijacksonn
Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram story | Source: IG/andijacksonn

Isaac Wachsmann is a junior who plays with the Xavier Musketeers baseball team as an outfielder. In 2024, he played in 28 games and started 27 of those. He led the team in on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and occupied the fourth place in the team considering the home runs.

Before joining Xavier University, a private Jesuit university in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wachsmann played as an outfielder at Regis Jesuit High School. During his high school career, he earned All-State and First Team All-Conference honours.

In her freshman season, Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflects on playing her first spring match of the year

Andi Jackson has earned numerous accolades with the Nebraska Volleyball program. During her press conference with Rebekah Allick and Ryan Hunter on April 27, 2025, she shared her thoughts on her first spring match against the Kansas Jayhawks.

"I remember telling Becca [Rebekah Allick] at the beginning of the game. I was like I feel like it's the first round of the tournament like I don't know something about the vibe in the gym not that it was a bad thing it was super exciting," she said. [1:29 onwards]

She continued:

"But like she said it was just different playing in the Bob [Devaney Sports Center] this early in spring because we always go to like a small town and play in a high school gym for our first game of spring but it was incredible being back and the fans were incredible and the energy was unmatched."
youtube-cover

In her sophomore year, she was selected for the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

