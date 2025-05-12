Harper Murray, Lexi Rodriguez and others react to ex-Nebraska Volleyball player's highlights with pro teammate in Las Vegas

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray and ex-Huskers Lexi Rodriguez, and Ally Batenhorst expressed their reactions as Merritt Beason shared glimpses of her outing with Atlanta Vibe teammate Anna Dixon. This comes just a few days after Beason's pro side faced a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Orlando Valkyries in the PVF Championships semis.

Beason couldn't manage a significant contribution during the one set she played in the game and scored just 3 points, similar to her teammate, Dixon. Her teammates, Micaya White and Leah Edmond, were major performers for Vibe, scoring 22 and 18 points respectively in the game, but eventually failed to guide their team to victory.

A few days after the conclusion of Beason's first pro season, she shared a couple of pictures from her time in Las Vegas with Dixon. In the post, the former Nebraska Volleyball captain can be seen in a pink dress while her teammate is seen in blue.

Murray reacted to the post and dropped a heartfelt comment that read:

"miss u"

"stunning miss merb," wrote Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Murray's comment on Beason's post - Source via: @merbson on Instagram

"dress fire," commented Ally Batenhorst.

Batenhorst's comment on Beason's post - Source via: @merbson on Instagram

In the 71 sets Merritt Beason played for Atlanta Vibe across the 2025 season, she secured 191 kills and 148 digs.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach weighs in on Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez's leadership

Rodriguez and Beason (in red Nebraska colors) (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the leadership role that Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez served in the Huskers' side across the last few seasons.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Kelly remarked that leadership skills similar to Beason and Rodriguez's were absent during the Nebraska spring season. She further added that this allows the other players to step up and fulfill this void on the court. She said (4:51 onwards):

"Part of this spring that's new for this team, you know the leadership role that Merritt and Lexi I've been told played and that they're absent now. So, there has been moments where it's been power struggle has a negative connotation, but that's kind of what it is like, 'Okay who's going to step up here? who's going to step as into leader?'"

The Nebraska Volleyball head coach also remarked that the players within the team have had conversations with each other regarding this leadership factor on the court.

