Harper Murray, Masie Boesiger, Ałły Batenhorst, and other Nebraska Volleyball players pen heartfelt notes on Andi Jackson's birthday

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray, Olivia Mauch, Ally Batenhorst, Maisie Boesiger, and others wished Andi Jackson as she celebrated her 20th birthday. Jackson has been spending his off-time before gracing the court for fall, slated to start after a few months.

Jackson, a junior middle blocker on the Nebraska women's volleyball team, last played in the spring exhibition matches against Kansas and South Dakota. Against Kansas, Jackson led with 14 kills and four block assists, anchoring her team to the win. In the next outing against South Dakota, the 20-year-old contributed 11 kills and 10 blocks to bring the win at Ord High School.

Now, spending downtime before the fall season starts, the middle blocker celebrated her 20th birthday. Her fellow players, Olivia Mauch, Harper Murray, Ally Batenhorst, Maisie Boesiger, and others wished her with special stories on Instagram.

Harper Murray, the outside hitter of the Nebraska Volleyball team who has been making waves on and off the court, shared an adorable picture of them and captioned:

"Happy birthday to my best friend forever!!!! thank you for being by my side thru it all and always putting a smile on my face. I LOVE YOU!!"

Olivia Mauch, a libero in her sophomore year, expressed her love for Jackson, writing:

"happy birthday @andijackson I love you so much"

Fellow Nebraska Volleyball player, Ally Batenhorst, also wrote:

"Happy bday @andijackson I love and miss you so much"

Harper, Olivia and Ally wished Andi a birthday; Instagram - @andijackson

Ex-Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez wished Jackson, captioning:

"Happy 20th to miss AJ. loving & missing you queen!!"

Maisie Boesiger wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bestie!! You deserve the world, love you always @andijackson"

Lexi and Maisie wished Andi on her birthday; Instagram - @andijackson

Jackson made the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team for the third consecutive time in 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson once shared how she and her team took the job of upholding the culture after Lexi Rodriguez and other seniors' graduation

Nebraska Volleyball's Jackson at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Jackson played at the 2024 NCAA semi-finals, posting a career-high 19 kills while hitting .630 with five blocks, but losing to the eventual champions, Penn State. Following that, head coach John Cook stepped down, and the iconic seniors like Lexi Rodriguez left Nebraska Volleyball to turn pro.

In a conference in February, she talked about taking up the role of carrying Rodriguez and other seniors' legacy forward.

"It was already a big shift losing five seniors and Lexi [Rodriguez], and Merritt [Beason] as our captains and they worked really really hard to build and uphold our culture and that's obviously something I've already touched on. It's something that we really really focus on here at Nebraska. We knew we were going to have a bigger role on this team now and we weren't going to be sophomores anymore. We are upperclassmen and the freshmen are going to be looking to us to uphold that culture," she said. (13:50 onwards)

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson made the AVCA All-America First Team and AVCA All-Region Team in 2024.

