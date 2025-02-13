Harper Murray and Merritt Beason drops adorable reaction on recent trip together with LOVB player Olivia Babcock

Harper Murray and her ex-teammate from the Nebraska team, Merritt Beason, recently reacted to their visit to New Orleans together. They were also accompanied by a few other friends, including LOVB's player, Olivia Babcock.

Murray is currently gearing up for the 2025 season, while Beason has turned pro and is already playing for her new team, the Atlanta Vibe. Her most recent match was against the Omaha Supernovas on February 9, where the latter won the match with a score of 3-1. Amid these shenanigans, the players visited Nola, New Orleans, recently to run a couple of errands together.

Murray, Beason, and Babcock were invited by Publicis Media to New Orleans to speak about the Pro Volleyball Federation and women's sports. After sharing the stage together, they also went to the Super Bowl game together.

Olivia Babcock shared a glimpse of all these visits in her recent Instagram post, which showcased their time at the panel together, their visit to the Super Bowl game, and a few other instances. The post's caption read:

"Love being in good places with good people."

Harper Murray and Beason dropped adorable reactions on this post, showcasing their love for Babcock. The former left two heart eyes emojis in the comments.

"😍😍"

Harper Murray's comment on Instagram

Following her, Merritt left a comment saying:

"Love u sm❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ "

Merritt Beason's comment on Instagram

Harper Murray opened up about the retirement of coach John Cook

Harper Murray concluded her 2024 season after competing at the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where she and her team reached the semi-finals but fell short of advancing further after losing to Penn State. A few weeks after this, Nebraska's then-coach, John Cook, announced his retirement from the sport, leaving Murray in tears.

Murray was the first player to be informed about the news, and she recently opened up about her reaction after finding out about it for the first time. In a press conference, she revealed that she was a little mad at Cook after he informed her of his retirement.

"Honestly, like I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," Harper Murray said.

She added:

"I had a little bit of time to process and it was a little bit hard at first and I was really upset for the two days after and I mean I trust coach with Dani and he's going to put us in the best possible position to win even if he is not here."

Harper Murray joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023 as a freshman, and John Cook had been the head coach here for 25 years until his retirement.

