Harper Murray, Merritt Beason and other Nebraska Volleyball players and alums celebrate Maisie Boesiger’s engagement

Harper Murray, Merritt Beason, Bergen Reilly, Ally Batenhorst and other current and former Nebraska Volleyball players shared adorable reactions as Maisie Boesiger announced her engagement on Tuesday, May 27. Boesiger got engaged to her boyfriend Nolan Schwarting in a dreamy beachside proposal in Kauai, Hawaii.

Boesiger and Schwarting were on a trip to Kauai during a break in the Nebraska Volleyball schedule. What started as a romantic getaway for the couple ended with Schwarting proposing to the Nebraska Volleyball athlete in a picturesque setting.

Maisie Boesiger shared the pictures of the dreamy proposal, captioning the post:

“Thank you Jesus!! A million times yes 💍🌊🤍”

Harper Murray, one of the current Nebraska Volleyball team’s star athletes, showed her excitement at her teammate’s engagement announcement, writing:

“Absolutely crying rn.”

Ex-Nebraska star and now Atlanta Vibe player, Merritt Beason, joined in the comments, writing:

“So happy for you two.”

Bergen Reilly, the setter of Nebraska, reacted to the post, saying:

“YAY SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS.”

Another Nebraska Volleyball player, Taylor Landfair, expressed her excitement:

“OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG YES MISS MAIS!!!!!!!”

Ally Batenhorst, an ex-Husker and current Omaha Supernovas athlete, also commented on the post, adding:

“OMG OMG OMG.”

Kennedi Orr, a former Husker, also congratulated the couple, writing:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ So happy for you both.”

Screenshot of Harper Murray and others reactions. Credits - Instagram@maisieboesiger

Notably, this is also Boesiger’s final year with the program as she has already graduated from the university, a milestone she shared on her Instagram a few days ago. Meanwhile, Harper Murray is in her junior year and has one more year left after this season.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray makes her feelings known on the transition from high school to college volleyball

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray shared her thoughts on the challenges and adjustments required for a successful transition from high school to college volleyball. In a February 2025 interview with Hurrdat Sports’ Wired Axcess, she spoke about how the athleticism and level of competition in college differ from high school, adding (32:30 onwards):

“The athleticism changes when you get to college, you're playing against girls who are four years older than you. So there's little things like that matter the most. I always tried to put in work outside of the gym, of course. But something the coach always used to say to us was, ‘Volleyball doesn't know your age,’ which is very true.”

“Volleyball doesn't know your age, it has no idea. So I think, in the back of your mind, that's something to keep in mind,” she added.

She further mentioned in the interview that having the right mindset about age alone isn’t enough as one needs to put in the hard work to meet the expectations, athleticism, and level of competition required to excel in college compared to high school.

