Harper Murray pens 4-word reaction as Nebraska Volleyball teammate plays 'Poison skittle' game with brother

Harper Murray, shared her reaction to her Nebraska Volleyball teammate, Taylor Landfair, playing the viral poison skittle game with her brother. Murray, who plays as an outside hitter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, has been teammates with Landfair since the 2024 season. Landfair joined the Nebraska Volleyball team for her senior year after transferring from the University of Minnesota, where she earned AVCA All-Region honors and first-team All-Big Ten accolades.

Ad

Harper Murray is currently a sophmore at Nebraska. She made her breakthrough at Skyline High School in Michigan, and was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect by Prep Volleyball before joining up with the Nebraska Volleyball team. Murray and Landfair most recently played together against South Dakota State as part of their spring matches, where Murray led the team with 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces. Landfair also posted five kills and four blocks.

Ad

Trending

In a post on Tiktok, Taylor Landfair shared a hilarious video of her playing the poison skittle game, a game which involves one player choosing the "poisoned" skittle, with the other player turning around and then taking their pick amongst the other skittles. Landfair played the game with her brother Alexis, and wrote:

"do we think i’ll do better??"

Ad

Harper Murray commented on the post, writing:

"u make me laugh,"

Still taken from Landfair's Tiktok (Source: @taylor.landfair/Tiktok)

Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair played against South Dakota State on May 3rd, which marked only the second game in charge for new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Ad

Harper Murray makes her feelings known on attending a meet and greet in Chicago

Murray the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray recently made her thoughts known on attending a meet and greet event organized by Adidas in Chicago. Murray, who plays as an outside hitter for the Nebraska Volleyball team, attended the event earlier in April, which was arranged by Adidas.

Ad

Murray expressed her praise for the fans in an interview with Hail Varsity, and said: (11:15 onwards)

"It was really special, they gave me that opportunity around like a month ago and I've been looking forward to it ever since. It was really fun just to see all those little girls like want to come and be in my presence, whether they got to take a picture with me or not. Of course, it just makes you feel really successful and you feel like you've made your mark on people, so it was a really special day for me and it was it was long but it was really fun."

Ad

Harper Murray is currently gearing up for the 2025 NCAA season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to win their first NCAA Championship under Dani Busboom Kelly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More