"Best mom in the entire world" - Harper Murray shares heartfelt message on mother Sarah's birthday

Nebraska Cornhuskers hitter Harper Murray recently shared a heartfelt birthday message for her mother, Sarah Murray. The 20-year-old has been with Nebraska since the 2023 season and has also represented her country, where she won gold with the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup and received the “Best Spiker” award at the tournament.

She was last seen making the honorary first serve at a LOVB match between Austin and Salt Lake, alongside being a presenting athlete at the Triple Crown National Volleyball Championships in Kansas City in February 2025, where she shared her mental health journey and a few insights into collegiate volleyball.

Murray's mother Sarah has been a pillar for the young athlete ever since her father, Vada Murray, passed away in 2011. Sarah has been a largely supportive parent and was most recently seen going on a "girl's trip" with her daughters, Harper and Kendall to Florida.

On her Instagram stories, Harper Murray shared a touching and emotional birthday message to her mother. In her first story, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to the goat @sarahmurray155 i love you!!!!

Still taken from Instagram (@harpermurrayy/Instagram)

In the second picture, Harper was seen posing with her sister Kendall and her mother.

"You are the best mom in the entire world. I love you with my whole heart!! ," she said in her second story.

Still taken from Harper Murray's Instagram stories (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

The third picture put the spotlight on Murray and her mother as she capped it off with a sweet caption.

"My best friend forever," she wrote.

Harper with a touching birthday wish for her mother Sarah (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Harper Murray and Nebraska's season is set to start in August. Until then, she has been preparing for the season as well as participating in other activities such as watching the Super Bowl.

Harper Murray shares pictures of her girls' trip with her mother and sister

Harper Murray looks on during a match for the Nebraska Cornhuskers - (Image via Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray shared a few glimpses of a trip to Florida that she took with her mother, Sarah, and sister, Kendall. Murray has helped Nebraska achieve an undefeated run to the NCAA Finals during her first year and has won The Gatorade National Player of the Year and Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year for 2022.

Jacque Boney, a senior who is part of the University of Michigan Volleyball team, also came along on this trip. Murray shared the pictures on her Instagram, where she captioned the post with:

"girls trip✈️🌆,"

While her mother did not feature in this set of photos, her sister Kendall Murray shared another batch of photos on her Instagram, where she said:

"Season 25💝,"

Harper's sister, Kendall Murray, is also a volleyball player, currently playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

