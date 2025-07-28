"He was comedian, chef and more"- Simone Biles shares hilarious take on husband Jonathan Owens' many skills

American gymnast Simone Biles recently teased her husband, Jonathan Owens, for the latter's multi-talented skills. Professionally, Owens is an American football player for the Chicago Bears.
He is currently in the Bears' training camp to prepare for the NFL preseason, set to start next month, where they will face the likes of the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Amid this, the American gymnast playfully revealed Owens' other qualities and skills besides his sport.
Biles shared a TikTok video on her Instagram stories, where an influencer can be seen complaining about being multi-talented, which causes her a problem in focusing on one particular activity. The American gymnast further remarked playfully that her husband, Owens, was similar to this when she first met him. She wrote:
"This was Jonathan when I first met him"
"he will google it but he will get it done/ figure it out, he was a comedian/ chef/ dog trainer and more."
Simone Biles is currently spending a vacation at Norman Island with her friends as she looks to enjoy most of her time amid her break from gymnastics.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share their thoughts on their relationship journey so far
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made their feelings known on the love between them after being together for all these years. Biles and Owens have been married since 2023 and have also spent three years dating each other before that.
Speaking during the couple's time at the Met Gala 2025, Biles said that they love the time they get to spend together, and that the love between them grows day by day. She said (via E! News, 00:26 onwards):
"I feel like every day we fall more and more in love with each other and getting to do opportunities like this is so much fun and we cherish each and every moment that we get together."
Owens added that having Biles in the stands gives him a further push to play better during his games:
"My thing is just being able to support one another, and you just realize how much you are in love with each other and for me I know whenever my wife's in the stands I just play a little bit better. She's just the extra motivating factor for me."
Notably, the American gymnast is frequently seen in attendance at the Chicago Bears games, for which Owens played, and the latter, in turn, also travelled to Paris to support Biles during last year's Olympic Games.