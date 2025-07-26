Simone Biles shows off her beach "fit" while vacationing in British Virgin Islands

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of her beach outfit during her vacation at Norman Island. Biles travelled to the destination just a few days ago with her friends and has been seen in several fun activities since then.

Ad

Biles, who has been on a break since the 2024 Paris Olympics, was also seen in a gateway to San Padro last month with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Just a month after this tour, the 28-year-old embarked on another vacation to Norman Island, a part of the British Virgin Islands.

The 7-time Olympic gold medalist shared a few pictures of her outfit of the day on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Biles can be seen in an all-pink dress as she enjoys herself on the beach. She stated in her first story:

Ad

Trending

"fit of the day"

Glimpse of Biles' fit from Norman Island vacation (Image via: Instagram@simonebiles)

Biles' enjoying herself at Norman Island vacation (Image via: @simonebiles)

Before her vacation to the islands, Simone Biles tasted immense success at the 2025 ESPYS Awards, where she won prizes in two categories. Notably, the American gymnast had also received several other major awards, such as the Laureus Awards, since the start of 2025.

Ad

Simone Biles made her feelings known after winning big at the 2025 ESPYS Awards

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the award ceremony (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles expressed her emotions after clinching two awards at the 2025 ESPYS Awards ceremony, held on July 16 in Los Angeles. Biles won two awards in the Best Athlete Women's category and for the Best Championships Performance.

Ad

Speaking on the stage after receiving the awards, the American gymnast expressed shock at winning the Best Championships Performance award. Additionally, she also encouraged aspiring athletes, coaches, doctors, etc, to follow their passion and work towards fulfilling their goal. She said (via ESPN, 00:36 onwards):

"That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. Six-year-old me, who first started tumbling on my parents’ sofa in the living room, is floored to be standing before you right now."

Ad

She added further:

"For all the young aspiring athletes, coaches, trainers, doctors, mental health professionals, or whatever path you may choose in life, I encourage you to follow your heart, pursue your dreams and believe in yourself every step of the way, as anything is possible." (1:55 onwards)

Notably, Simone Biles' success in the ESPY award ceremony came after a brief, controversial period on social media when she found herself in a tussle with activist Riley Gaines, citing arguments over the policies regarding the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More