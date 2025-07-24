Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens makes request to gymnast as he gushes over stunning vacation pictures

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens recently dropped a cute reaction on the American's latest pictures from her trip with her girlfriends. Biles is currently in her off-season and is enjoying her downtime.Biles was last seen in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including three gold and one silver medal. The gymnast has not yet opened her 2025 season and is off the mat, enjoying her downtime. She frequently shares updates of her off-season shenanigans on social media, including her outings and also glimpses of the quality time she spends with her husband, Owens.Most recently, she went on a trip with her girlfriends to the United Kingdom and has shared a sneak peek of her vacation on her Instagram handle. She shared a bunch of pictures, showcasing her outfit and the scenic beauty behind her, as she posed on the beach while wearing a white tank top and blue-colored swimwear. Her t-shirt's quote and her post's caption read:&quot;No crying on the yacht💙🦋🧢🐳🫐&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of her husband and NFL player, Owens, who gushed over her look and requested her to come back to him soon in the comment section.&quot;Sheesh baby i need you home asap!!! 🤤🥵💦&quot;Jonathan Owens' comment on InstagramA few days ahead of this, Simone Biles shared glimpses of behind the scenes of the ESPY award night with her husband, Owens.Simone Biles made her feelings known about attending the Met Gala 2025 with her husband, Jonathan Owens Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made a ravishing appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, which is one of the most prestigious fashion shows of the year. They donned stunning outfits, as the gymnast wore a stunning blue-colored mini dress with a cute white bow stitched to the collar by Harbison Studio. Owens, on the other hand, wore a white-colored suit with a fur stole, designed by Nigerian brothers Deji &amp; Kola.During their first appearance at the Met, they spoke to Vogue's Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim about their experience at the event. Here, Biles was asked about what she was most excited for during the event, to which she replied by opening up about her feelings about being with Owens. (1:35 onwards)&quot;Oh my gosh, I think just being with my husband, because again, we're a little bit of long distance so we don't get to do events like this a lot of the time. So it's been a fantastic week. Anniversary's tomorrow. So good start to the week,&quot; said Simone Biles. Along with this, she was also asked about which was the hardest one to prepare for between the Olympics and the Met Gala. Answering this, the gymnast said: (0:13 onwards)&quot;The Met Gala, only because I trained for the Olympics for my whole entire life, and this is just like a one-day event. But I got in yesterday, we did all the fittings, and so it's just a lot stressful.&quot;Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, and the gymnast penned a cute message for her husband on the special occasion on social media.