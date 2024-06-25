"He’s got the pressure of the world on him" - 16-year-old Quincy Wilson's coach Joe Lee gets emotional while talking about his Olympic Trial pursuits

Quincy Wilson was hoping to become the youngest athlete to make the Olympic team in the 400m at the US Olympic trials happening at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. However, the youngster missed a podium finish, fading to settle for sixth in the hotly contested race.

Quincy Wilson clocked an impressive 44.94 seconds to cross the finish line in the race won by Quincy Hall, who looked very comfortable, stopping the clock in a personal best time of 44.17. Michael Norman and Chris Bailey finished second and third in 44.41 and 44.42 respectively.

Wilson’s coach, Joe Lee, became emotional while speaking about the youngster’s exit from the 400m. He now has his fingers crossed to be selected for the 4x400m relay team.

Speaking to Citius Magazine, Lee explained that Quincy Wilson badly wanted to make the cut to the Olympic team but expressed satisfaction that he has made history, breaking the under-18 world record twice. He empathized with the Maryland-based athlete, disclosing that he has a lot of pressure on him.

"He’s got the pressure of the world on him. I don’t know anybody, any kid at 16 years old, or 17 years old, or 26 years old, or whatever that can handle the pressure that he’s under. If you knew the pressure and the weight of what he’s had to endure, and he’s done it with a smile on his face. I got to give credit to his parents for raising such an amazing kid," Lee said.

"He was sick like a month ago, like hospitalized, and lost a full week of training. I hope the world is watching what character looks like and what resilience in the face of adversity looks like. It’s a great story that we all can smile about," he added.

Meanwhile, Quincy Wilson has been very impressive as he sought to make his first Olympic team, winning the heats in a world under-18 record of 44.66. He then extended the hot streak to the semifinal where he surpassed his record, crossing the finish line in 44.59.

His performance has been remarkable throughout the season, starting from the indoor races that earned him praise from three-time world champion Noah Lyles.

Quincy Wilson credits prayers from his family for his impeccable form so far this season

Teenager Quincy Wilson has finally revealed the force behind his record-breaking performances so far this season. Fresh off a sixth-place finish in the men’s 400m final at the US Olympic trials, Quincy Wilson revealed that prayers from his family have kept him grounded and helped him to stay focused.

The 16-year-old explained that he usually holds prayers with his family before going for the races. Wilson revealed that they were able to pray with his family and coach Joe Lee before setting foot on the track at the US Olympic trials.

"I think that my support system is the reason why I was able to get here because I have a strong support system and it’s just amazing. The thing about seeing my grandmother up in the stands cheering for me and I saw that she was praying for me and those are the reasons why I’m out here running great times," Quincy Wilson said.

Wilson started the season with the indoor races, where he clocked a stunning 45.76 to win the race at the New Balance Nationals Indoors.

He was unbeaten in the 400m until the semifinal at the US Olympic trials where he finished second, after which he finished sixth in the final on Monday. Wilson now has his fingers crossed to be included in the 4x400m men’s relay team.