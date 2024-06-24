“I'm corny. But guess what? I'm winning “- Noah Lyles didn't feel pressure while running a blistering 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles has claimed that he doesn't feel pressure while performing at big stages. The world champion booked his place for the Paris Olympics in the 100m dash at the U.S. Track and Field Trials, and revealing his secret to success, he expressed that he tries to have fun and be himself as much as possible.

Lyles entered the trials as the favorite for the 100m crown. Although 100m isn't his premier event, he was the fastest American of the season heading into the competition, and he is leaving even faster. Lyles had a season’s best of 9.85s entering the trials, and he is leaving with 9.83s, tied with his lifetime best from the 2023 World Championships.

The world champion clocked an easy 9.92s to win the 100m heats on Saturday. Returning for the semifinals on Sunday, he bested a stacked field with a wind-aided 9.80s to qualify for finals. After a relatively quick start, he breezed past the field to touch the finish line in 9.83s, earning his second ticket to the Olympics.

However, Noah Lyles isn't just like any other world champion. He makes big claims, pulls up in style to track meets, takes a shot at world records every now and then, and creates hype around himself. While some people like it, others don’t, but Lyles isn't fazed. During the press conference after the 100m, Lyles said (via CITIUS MAG):

"“Usually, I don’t feel the pressure because I’m just having fun. All I got to do is be me. I constantly tell kids all the time, ‘be yourself.’ And if people see me as being corny, shoot, I’m corny. But guess what? I’m winning. While being corny," he stated.

Lyles believes in having fun at every meet he participates in. While his mother, Keisha Cane, prayed for his victory in the stands, the world champion showed off his Exodi YuGi-Oh cards on the track.

Noah Lyles makes the promised briefcase reveal with Snoop Dogg at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3

After winning his 100m heats on Saturday, June 23, Noah Lyles messaged Citius Magazine on X that he would be doing a fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg on day 3 of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials.

"I will be doing the fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg today. I will also reveal what's in the briefcase during walk-in," Lyles said.

As promised, Lyles did both the briefcase reveal as well as a fashion walk-in with the American rapper. The world champion flaunted his usual stylish clothing while Snoop had donned an Olympic rings-themed tracksuit.

It was Snoop Dogg who was carrying Noah Lyles’ briefcase. The 26-year-old opened its lid, revealing a red suit he would wear in the 100m finals and all the five YuGi-Yoh cards, one of which he displayed during his intro.