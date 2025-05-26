“Hollywood aspect now is a tricky part”-Justin Gatlin weighs in on Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson & other athletes' Met Gala and event appearances

Justin Gatlin called out athletes like Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, who balance a career in track and field alongside Hollywood, focusing more on the latter at times. Gatlin was a formidable 100m athlete and Usain Bolt's contemporary, who retired from his sport in 2022.

After drawing a line to his sporting career, Gatlin started the 'Ready Set Go' podcast to stay connected with his sport, opining on athletes and events, and sharing his views with track coach, Rodney Green.

In a recent episode, after the Rabat Diamond League, the 43-year-old weighed in on how athletes like Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and others are busy building their brands, attending events like the Met Gala, and navigating Hollywood, where their main focus should be to show up on the track as professional athletes.

"I will say that Hollywood aspect now is a tricky part, and we've seen a lot of athletes who have arrived and they got a lot of recognition outside of our sport, and they're on magazine covers or they're doing you know, the Met Gala or whatever. It takes away from their training. Sometimes, it takes away from those moments where you're hungry and you're resting and trying to get back out on the track and try to run faster and be stronger, and that's what your priority usually is.

He added:

"So, now when you're getting ready for those moments that are very unorthodox to your preparation for your sport, you got to make sure you tread cautiously through those moments because as those athletes who see the target on your back, they're coming for you..."

Noah Lyles won the 100m gold and 200m bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles announced his first 100m race since the Paris Games

Lyles at the OMEGA House Paris 2024 - Closing Night - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles opened his season with a 60m win at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, continuing his momentum at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, winning the 400m. He then sat out of the Atlanta City Games due to a tight ankle, but recently expressed his wish to compete in the 100m at the London Diamond League.

"My road to defending my world titles in Tokyo in September goes through London. I’ve had great experiences there the last two years, running some of my fastest times, and I look forward to another in July. See you there" (via an official statement)

The six-time World medalist will look to defend his 100m and 200m titles at the 2025 World Championships.

